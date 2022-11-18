Man United begin legal moves to sack Ronaldo: Report

Manchester United have started the process of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, according to a report published in Daily Mail. The Portuguese star accused the club of "betraying" him and said manager Erik ten Hag showed him a "lack of respect" by dropping him to the bench.

The report suggests that United have started the legal process of ripping up his £500,000-a-week contract without paying him a penny of the £16million he would have earned until it expired in June.

United's lawyers are convinced that Ronaldo has breached the terms of his contract with his outrageous allegations against the club, the Glazers, manager Erik ten Hag and his team-mates.

Earlier, the club released a statement which read, "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion."

The Glazers, chief executive Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough and Ten Hag decided there was no way back for him at the club and team-mates also want Ronaldo to leave, suggested the report.