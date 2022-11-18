Man United begin legal moves to sack Ronaldo: Report

Sports

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:32 pm

Related News

Man United begin legal moves to sack Ronaldo: Report

The report suggests that United have started the legal process of ripping up his £500,000-a-week contract without paying him a penny of the £16million he would have earned until it expired in June.

TBS Report
18 November, 2022, 06:25 pm
Last modified: 18 November, 2022, 06:32 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United have started the process of sacking Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive interview with Piers Morgan, according to a report published in Daily Mail. The Portuguese star accused the club of "betraying" him and said manager Erik ten Hag showed him a "lack of respect" by dropping him to the bench.

The report suggests that United have started the legal process of ripping up his £500,000-a-week contract without paying him a penny of the £16million he would have earned until it expired in June.

United's lawyers are convinced that Ronaldo has breached the terms of his contract with his outrageous allegations against the club, the Glazers, manager Erik ten Hag and his team-mates.

Earlier, the club released a statement which read, "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comments until this process reaches its conclusion."

The Glazers, chief executive Richard Arnold, football director John Murtough and Ten Hag decided there was no way back for him at the club and team-mates also want Ronaldo to leave, suggested the report.

 

Football

cristiano ronaldo / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizvi/TBS

Where do truck drivers eat?

9h | Panorama
Cinnamon bittern, a elusive heron-like bird, trapped in foldable fish traps. Its fate is sealed. Photo taken in Savar this monsoon.. Photo Foridi Numan

Foldable Fish Trap: A death blow to our wetlands

10h | Earth
A recent press release issued by the Parliament Secretariat said it recommended taking necessary steps (including medical tests) to identify “real” “third gender” individuals. The medical test, if it comes to fruition, may see the next census number for Hijras fall even further. Photo: TBS

From the fringes to the margins: The Hijra dilemma

12h | Panorama
Sk. Shamim Iqbal / Academic, SIBL Training Institute. Illustration: TBS

Why we should get rid of ‘education without character’

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Health benefits of honey

Health benefits of honey

3h | Videos
How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

How mixed farming benefits Cumilla farmer

5h | Videos
How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

How effective is PRP therapy for hair regeneration?

10h | Videos
Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

Even big stars fail to bring in big bucks for bollywood

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

2
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

3
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy
Mode

Not another Sabyasachi bride

4
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering

5
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

6
BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'
Banking

BB fixes service charges of 'Binimoy'