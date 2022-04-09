Man United and Arsenal slip up, Chelsea hit Southampton for six

Sports

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:50 pm

Related News

Man United and Arsenal slip up, Chelsea hit Southampton for six

The results were a major boost for Tottenham Hotspur who were fourth on 54 points ahead of their trip to Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Reuters
09 April, 2022, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2022, 11:50 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United and Arsenal's Premier League top-four hopes were hit by defeats on Saturday as Chelsea bounced back from their Champions League loss by scoring six goals at Southampton.

Leaders Manchester City host second-placed Liverpool on Sunday, leaving the focus of Saturday's games on the battle for the fourth Champions League spot.

United suffered a 1-0 loss to struggling Everton at Goodison Park while Arsenal were handed a surprise 2-1 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

The results were a major boost for Tottenham Hotspur who were fourth on 54 points ahead of their trip to Aston Villa later on Saturday.

Arsenal are also on 54 points with West Ham United and Manchester United both on 51 points.

Out of all cup competitions, United needed a victory at Frank Lampard's struggling Everton to kick-start their bid to return to the Champions League.

But after a promising start from the visitors it was Everton who grabbed the lead through Anthony Gordon's shot which deflected off Harry Maguire and beat the wrong-footed David De Gea in the United goal.

Everton, whose defeat at Burnley in midweek had left them a point and a place above the relegation zone, showed real grit and determination to hang on to their lead while United looked totally lacking in a coherent game plan.

A late Cristiano Ronaldo effort was as close as United came to an equaliser as they slipped to a loss that left English football's most successful club languishing seventh in the table.

Everton moved four points clear of 18th-placed Burnley, who travel to Norwich City on Sunday.

Arsenal suffered a second straight loss as Brighton ended their seven-match winless run with Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu scoring one goal and creating another.

Brighton opened the scoring when a long ball found Mwepu on the flank and he picked out Leandro Trossard who curled past Aaron Ramsdale.

DECISIVE BLOW

Arsenal made tactical shifts that showed signs of turning the game around but they were dealt a decisive blow when Mwepu drilled home a half-volley from the edge of the box.

Martin Odegaard provided a late slither of hope in the 89th minute with a long-range shot that took a wicked deflection and looped over goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to give Arsenal a lifeline, but Brighton held on.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was furious with his team's performance in their 3-1 loss at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League but get the desired reaction from his players.

Two goals each by Timo Werner and Mason Mount and first- half strikes by Marcos Alonso and Kai Havertz sealed a 6-0 demolition job at St Mary's Stadium.

Chelsea went up 1-0 in the eighth minute as Alonso ran on to a deft flick by Mount and blasted in his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Mount, Chelsea's leading scorer in the league this season, equalled his tally of nine goals from the previous campaign with a superb shot from outside the box after Southampton's shaky defence failed to deal with Ruben Loftus-Cheek's cross.

Werner made up for earlier misses by beating Jan Bednarek for pace before rounding Fraser Forster and finishing into an empty net and Havertz swept in Chelsea's fourth.

A relentless Chelsea were rewarded again after the break as Werner tapped in a rebound from N'Golo Kante's effort which was saved by Forster and Mount completed the rout.

American manager Jesse Marsch saw his Leeds United take a big step towards Premier League survival with a 3-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road.

Marsch has had a positive impact at the Yorkshire club since taking over from Marcelo Bielsa and goals from Raphinha, Rodrigo and Jack Harrison condemned the hosts to a ninth straight home defeat.

Leeds are in 16th place with 33 points. Watford are 19th with 22 points, six points from safety.

Football

English Premier League / manchester united / chelsea / Arsenal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the artefacts repatriated from Australia in March. Photo: Collected

How India is pushing for the return of stolen artefacts

12h | Panorama
Changeable Hawk-Eagle in India. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Changeable Hawk-Eagles may change the colour, not the menu

13h | Panorama
The city of the dead used to house only corpses dating back to the 7th century. Established as an Arabic cemetery during the conquest of Egypt, the necropolis has turned into one of Egypt’s worst slums where the dead and living coexist in a morbid neighbourliness.

The city of the dead

14h | In Focus
Now in his 70s, Kanti Raha is as active as he was during the early days of Khadi Ghor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Khadi: When history, politics and economics are woven into a fabric

15h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The way Selena changed her life

The way Selena changed her life

14h | Videos
Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

Finance Minister's shoes represent Canadian budget culture

16h | Videos
South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

South Korea: Why so many struggle to sleep

16h | Videos
What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

What you need to know right now about Pakistan's politics

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

3
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!