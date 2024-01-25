Man City sign Argentinian teenager Echeverri

Sports

AFP
25 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:05 pm

Related News

Man City sign Argentinian teenager Echeverri

City said the highly-regarded Echeverri had agreed a contract until June 2028 but would remain at River before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year.

AFP
25 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Man City sign Argentinian teenager Echeverri

Manchester City have signed teenage Argentinian midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate, the Premier League champions announced Thursday.

City said the highly-regarded Echeverri had agreed a contract until June 2028 but would remain at River before moving to the Etihad Stadium in January next year.

No fee was disclosed but British media reports suggested he cost City somewhere in the region of £12.5 million ($15.9 million, 14.6 million euros) with add-ons.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Echeverri, who only turned 18 on January 2, has already made six senior appearances for Buenos Aires giants River Plate, where he was given his debut by coach Martin Demichelis, a former Manchester City defender.

Echeverri captained Argentina at the Under-17 World Cup in November and December and scored a hat-trick in a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Brazil before his side suffered a penalty shoot-out loss to Germany in the semi-finals.

He becomes the latest in a line of Argentinians to join City, a list that includes 2022 World Cup winner Julian Alvarez -- who also moved to the club from River.

City, who also lifted the Champions League and FA Cup in a treble-winning campaign last season, are currently five points adrift of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Football

manchester city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

6h | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

13h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

9h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

3h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

2h | Videos
Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

Flower Festival at Chattogram DC Park

4h | Videos
Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

5h | Videos