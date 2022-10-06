Man City, Real Madrid march on in Champions League; PSG held

Erling Haaland was needed on the field for only the first half yet still scored twice in what has become a routine rout for Man City this season, 5-0 at home to Copenhagen.

Manchester City and Real Madrid marched on with a third straight win in the Champions League on Wednesday, and former Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui was fired by struggling Sevilla minutes after a 4-1 loss at home to Borussia Dortmund.

Paris Saint-Germain was held for the first time despite Lionel Messi's fine opening goal in a 1-1 draw at Benfica.

Erling Haaland was needed on the field for only the first half yet still scored twice in what has become a routine rout for Man City this season, 5-0 at home to Copenhagen.

It is now five goals in three Champions League games and 19 in 12 club games overall for the relentless Norwegian forward.

Madrid is making less spectacular progress in defense of its title yet had 35 attempts on goal in holding off Shakhtar Donetsk for a 2-1 win.

First-half goals from Madrid's young Brazilian forwards, Rodrygo and Vinícius Júnior, opened a five-point lead in Group F over Shakhtar before their return game in Poland next week.

Lopetegui's exit from Sevilla, where he won the Europa League title in 2020, seemed likely after only one win in seven La Liga games left the team 17th in the table.

It was confirmed after the loss to a rampant Dortmund, which followed a four-goal loss to Man City in the Spanish club's previous home game in Group G. Fans chanted Lopetegui's name as he left the field.

 



