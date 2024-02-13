Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash: Guardiola

Sports

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:40 pm

Related News

Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash: Guardiola

"We have seen what (Copenhagen) can do against Man Utd and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow'," Guardiola told a news conference.

Reuters
13 February, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2024, 05:40 pm
Man City ready to suffer in Copenhagen clash: Guardiola

Manchester City are expecting a tight game in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 first leg tie against a fresh and competitive Copenhagen team, coach Pep Guardiola said ahead of the match at the Parken Stadium.

Copenhagen, who finished second in Group A ahead of Manchester United and Galatasaray, trailing only Bayern Munich, return to competitive action after a two-month winter break.

City are on a 10-match winning run in all competitions but their Spanish coach is certainly not complacent as his side resume their European title defence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have seen what (Copenhagen) can do against Man Utd and Galatasaray in a really tough group. When I saw what they did I thought 'wow'," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday.

"They will be starving to compete and full of energy. I don't know what their rhythm will be like but hopefully, we will be at a good level to compete.

"We have to be prepared mentally. We have to be ready to suffer as it will be a tight game. Normally, my gut doesn't lie to me."

Guardiola's side are in good spirits after their top scorer Erling Haaland returned to action at the weekend, scoring twice in a 2-0 win over Everton after a two-month injury absence.

"He is so strong mentally - after one goal he wants a second one and then a third. We are delighted he is back after two months out," the Spaniard said.

"You see his numbers in the Champions League, even (Lionel) Messi does not have these numbers at his age. It's unbelievable" he added of the 23-year-old striker who has scored 52 goals in 53 Champions appearances for City and Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola had also had midfielder Kevin De Bruyne back in the side after five months out with a hamstring injury.

Football

Pep Guardiola / manchester city / Copenhagen / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The company claims the buildings can withstand forces from wind gusts, storms, and earthquakes. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

KY Two Tone: From cookie-cutter neighbourhoods to Bangladeshi homes

5h | Habitat
Geometric patterns strike a perfect balance, merging classic charm with a refreshing contemporary touch. Photo: Collected

Geometric patterns in home decor

5h | Habitat
The X90 seems promising for the Bangladeshi market with its blend of premium features, six seating capabilities and 1500cc engine that translates to both a lower annual income tax and a lower price sticker. Photo: Nafirul Haq

Exploring the Proton X90: Where comfort meets utility

22h | Wheels
While Jomman (pictured left) uses stock footage to explain scientific theories, Rauful carries out experiments in his videos. Photos: Courtesy

Science explainer videos in Bangla take flight

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

The unveiling of poetry book 'Namita' by poet Hayat Kamal

45m | Videos
Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

Delivery riders plan Valentine's Day strike

1h | Videos
World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

World class engine filters are manufacturing in Bogura

3h | Videos
Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

Australia, India, Japan considered as new markets again in cash incentives

6h | Videos