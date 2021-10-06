Man City, Man Utd have more valuable squads than Real Madrid and PSG

Whether Manchester is red or blue, they top Europe for squad value. Among the 98 clubs from the top five European leagues, Manchester City and Manchester United lead Europe right above Chelsea. Barcelona and Bayern Munich just topple Liverpool while the Premier League rosters combined weigh in at £7.9bn.

Sheikh Mansour's Manchester City have the most valuable squad with an estimated valuation of £1.1bn edging Glazer's Manchester United of £1.04bn.

The blues from London, Chelsea, trail the Manchester clubs for current value at £809m but topple Barcelona (£766m), Bayern Munich (£761m) and Liverpool (£742m).

The UCL kings Real Madrid (£723m), Khelaifi's Paris Saint-Germain (£691m), German dark horses Borussia Dortmund (£587m) and the Spanish giants Atletico Madrid (£566m) complete the top 10.

Premier League trio Tottenham (£486m), Arsenal (£481m) and Leicester (£410m) all feature in the top 20, while West Ham (£288m), Aston Villa (£284m), Everton (£279m) and Wolves (£253m) make the top 30.

The value of Premier League squads combined weighs in at a staggering £7.6bn - by far more than La Liga (£4.5bn), Bundesliga (£3.9bn), Serie A (£3.8bn) and Ligue 1 (£2.9bn).