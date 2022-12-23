Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

Sports

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 06:05 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 06:08 am

Related News

Man City edge out Liverpool in League Cup thriller

It was another fast and furious game between the two rivals who took the Premier League title race to a dramatic conclusion last season and, as then, it was City who finished on top.

Reuters
23 December, 2022, 06:05 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2022, 06:08 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester City beat League Cup holders Liverpool 3-2 in a cracking game on Thursday, taking the lead three times before holding on to reach the quarter-finals.

Defender Nathan Ake headed in what proved to be the winning goal in the 58th minute after Mohamed Salah had equalised one minute after Riyad Mahrez restored City's advantage early in the second half.

Erling Haaland scored his 24th goal of the season in all competitions to put City ahead in the 10th minute at the Etihad Stadium but Liverpool responded in the 20th, when Fabio Carvalho knocked in a James Milner pass to complete a flowing move.

It was another fast and furious game between the two rivals who took the Premier League title race to a dramatic conclusion last season and, as then, it was City who finished on top.

They will travel to Southampton in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp thought Haaland's goal was offside and lamented the fact VAR technology is not used in the League Cup until the semi-final stage.

"We have VAR, the referees are used to VAR. The technology is here, why shouldn't we use it?," said the German coach.

"We worked hard, we did good stuff. It was not good enough for tonight but it's City at their home ground, it will always be an incredibly difficult game."

City coach Pep Guardiola, who enjoyed a first win over Liverpool in six matches in all competitions, was pleased with his side's performance.

"We cannot say it was not a good game," he said. "It's not easy to keep the ball against Liverpool because they have a defensive structure that is the most difficult I ever faced in my career."

Haaland looked refreshed from his extended break due to Norway's failure to qualify for the World Cup and heavily contributed to his team's build-up play, setting up a great chance for Cole Palmer but the youngster sliced his shot wide.

Haaland had no such problem when presented with his first clear chance, stretching out his left leg to send Kevin De Bruyne's cross into the net.

City's defence switched off and allowed Liverpool to pass their way around their area and equalise through Carvalho.

Guardiola's side looked more likely to score again and did so soon after the interval, Mahrez controlling a through ball from Rodri with one foot and slamming it low into the net with the other.

As has often been the case in the recent years of the fixture, though, Liverpool came straight back and Darwin Nunez made a lung-bursting run down the left wing to latch on to a pass and sent it across for Salah to tap in.

City would not be outdone, however, and took the lead for the final time, Ake rising high to head home an inviting cross from De Bruyne.

Football

manchester city / liverpool / Carabao Cup / Erling Haaland

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

10 time management tips for students

10 time management tips for students

1d | Pursuit
Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

Independent Consultants: A liberating career or riddled with job insecurity?

21h | Pursuit
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A day in the life of Rostem Ali, a traffic control policeman

23h | Panorama
The Foreign Minister of Argentina Santiago Cafiero with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen. Photo: Collected

Vamos la Amistad Argentina-Bangladesh: From sports diplomacy to state-level relationship

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

11h | TBS Career
Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

Russia, Ukraine sharing tragedy, says Putin

12h | TBS World
Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

Why is Poran's heroine name 'Anannya'?

13h | TBS Entertainment
Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

Chemistry between FIFA World Cup and PSG

14h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards