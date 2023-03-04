Man City beat Newcastle 2-0 to maintain pressure on Arsenal

04 March, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2023, 09:20 pm

City moved two points behind league-leaders Arsenal, who host Bournemouth later in the day.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva scored as Manchester City kept up the pressure on title-rivals Arsenal with a 2-0 victory over Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday.

City moved two points behind league-leaders Arsenal, who host Bournemouth later in the day.

Foden, who had been sidelined earlier this season with a nagging foot injury, put City ahead in the 15th minute with his fourth goal in three games in all competitions.

The midfielder showed remarkable control, weaving through four Newcastle defenders and into the box before his angled shot glanced off the outstretched foot of Sven Botman and past keeper Nick Pope.

Silva came off the bench in the 65th minute and the Portugal international scored two minutes later with a sharp finish past Pope after a flick from Erling Haaland.

It was another blow to Newcastle's top-four hopes with Eddie Howe's side, who lost 2-0 to Manchester United in last week's League Cup final, having recorded just win in their last eight league games.

