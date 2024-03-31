Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0 in Premier League title showdown

Sports

AFP
31 March, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 11:38 pm

Related News

Man City and Arsenal draw 0-0 in Premier League title showdown

Liverpool were the big winners of the day in the title race as they beat Brighton 2-1 to go top, two points ahead of Arsenal and three clear of City with nine games to play.

AFP
31 March, 2024, 11:35 pm
Last modified: 31 March, 2024, 11:38 pm
Photo: Arsenal
Photo: Arsenal

Manchester City failed to break down Arsenal as a highly-anticipated clash at the top of the Premier League failed to live up to the hype in a 0-0 draw at the Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool were the big winners of the day in the title race as they beat Brighton 2-1 to go top, two points ahead of Arsenal and three clear of City with nine games to play.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Football

Arsenal / manchester city / Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

7h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

8h | Features
AWCH instils confidence among patients, drawing individuals from as far as remote regions like Bogura, Mymensingh and Panchagarh to choose the hospital for their childbirth needs. Photo: Courtesy

AWCH: Pioneering safe childbirth and improved healthcare in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Vermilion, a renowned fashion house in Dhaka, is trying to revive Mala shari under a project titled ‘Heritage’ to introduce traditional sharis to the new generation. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Mala shari will forever remain Mala shari': Reviving a wedding essential and cultural icon

16h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

Allegations of use of income tax department ahead of elections in India

5h | Videos
Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

Local and foreign traditional iftari meets at Le Meridien

6h | Videos
It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

It is not possible to survive the war without the United States, said Zelensky

3h | Videos
‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

‘Bisht’ of Qatar and Saudi Arabia is made in Bogura

4h | Videos