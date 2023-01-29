Malik on BPL experience: 'I have only one complaint and that is the traffic'

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has claimed that his level of fitness can be compared to that of a 25-year-old. Malik is one of Rangpur Riders' top run scorers at the current BPL, at times going up against players half his age.

Malik, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 1999, said he has no plans to hang up his boots as long as he continues to enjoy the game. In addition, he expressed a wish to return to the T20I national team.

"Trust me, even though I am the oldest in the team, you can compare my fitness with a 25-year-old," the 40-year-old Malik said. "What motivates me is I still enjoy coming to the ground and I still think that the hunger is there. As long as these two things are there, I am going to keep playing which is why I am not even thinking of retiring."

Malik has the experience of playing domestic cricket here in Bangladesh since the early 2000s and likes it here. But the all-rounder said that he doesn't enjoy the traffic congestion in this part of the world.

"I love the people of Bangladesh. They are very loving people and support their team. I love the food here, especially the fish. Even the players in Bangladesh are lovely people and they want to improve their game. It's a complete package when I come to Bangladesh. I have only one complaint and that is the traffic," he said.

Malik concluded by saying that cricket here has been very competitive as pitches in different parts of the country pose different challenges to the batters.