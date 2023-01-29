Malik on BPL experience: 'I have only one complaint and that is the traffic'

Sports

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:11 pm

Related News

Malik on BPL experience: 'I have only one complaint and that is the traffic'

Malik has the experience of playing domestic cricket here in Bangladesh since the early 2000s and likes it here. But the all-rounder said that he doesn’t enjoy the traffic congestion in this part of the world.

TBS Report
29 January, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2023, 08:11 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has claimed that his level of fitness can be compared to that of a 25-year-old. Malik is one of Rangpur Riders' top run scorers at  the current BPL, at times going up against players half his age.

Malik, who made his international debut for Pakistan in 1999, said he has no plans to hang up his boots as long as he continues to enjoy the game. In addition, he expressed a wish to return to the T20I national team.

"Trust me, even though I am the oldest in the team, you can compare my fitness with a 25-year-old," the 40-year-old Malik said. "What motivates me is I still enjoy coming to the ground and I still think that the hunger is there. As long as these two things are there, I am going to keep playing which is why I am not even thinking of retiring."

Malik has the experience of playing domestic cricket here in Bangladesh since the early 2000s and likes it here. But the all-rounder said that he doesn't enjoy the traffic congestion in this part of the world.

"I love the people of Bangladesh. They are very loving people and support their team. I love the food here, especially the fish. Even the players in Bangladesh are lovely people and they want to improve their game. It's a complete package when I come to Bangladesh. I have only one complaint and that is the traffic," he said.

Malik concluded by saying that cricket here has been very competitive as pitches in different parts of the country pose different challenges to the batters. 

Cricket

Shoaib Malik / BPL

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

Nandita Sharmin's journey to give organic skincare a new identity

10h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

'The silver lining is that the worst is sort of behind us': Hamid Rashid, UN economist

13h | Panorama
Photo: Bloomberg

BuzzFeed and AI are a match made in fad city

12h | Panorama
Snipe in flight. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Baikka Beel: 'A world where snipe work late'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

Sarika Sabrin is waiting for a good film

3h | TBS Entertainment
Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

Take your football game to the next level at Next Level academy

4h | TBS SPORTS
“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

“Investments risky without consistent policy, reliable data”- SK Bashir Uddin

6h | TBS Round Table
What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

What does Shahrukh has in his 770 million dollar property?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund