Mali stay top, Tunisia back in contention after drab AFCON draw

Sports

AFP
21 January, 2024, 07:55 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 12:28 pm

Related News

Mali stay top, Tunisia back in contention after drab AFCON draw

But the clash of two top 10-ranked teams in Africa provided little other excitement as Mali sought revenge for a 2022 World Cup play-off loss to Tunisia.

AFP
21 January, 2024, 07:55 am
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 12:28 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Mali stayed top of Group E and Tunisia clawed back into contention for a last-16 place after a 1-1 draw in a drab Africa Cup of Nations clash that petered out following a lively start on Saturday.

Lassine Sinayoko gave Mali an early lead that was canceled by Hamza Rafia midway through the first half in Korhogo.

But the clash of two top 10-ranked teams in Africa provided little other excitement as Mali sought revenge for a 2022 World Cup play-off loss to Tunisia.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mali have four points, Namibia three, Tunisia one and South Africa none, with the two southern Africa nations meeting on Sunday.

Tunisia made several changes to the team beaten by Namibia with two veterans among those missing for the match in the most northern of the five Ivorian host cities.

An injury sustained early in the game against Namibia ruled out forward Taha Yassine Khenissi, 32, while adventurous left-back Ali Maaloul, 34, was dropped to the bench.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Yves Bissouma, the best known player in the Mali squad, was among their 12 substitutes after starting in the victory over South Africa four days ago.

After soaking up early Tunisian pressure before a near-capacity crowd in a 20,000-seat stadium built for the tournament, Mali went ahead on 10 minutes.

Slick passing down the left flank ended with Sinayoko bursting into the box and his low shot across goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said went into the net off the far post.

Rattled at falling behind, Tunisia gradually regained their composure and levelled after 20 minutes.

Ali Abdi crossed from the left and although Mali goalkeeper Djigui Diarra got a hand to a shot from Rafia, he could not stop the ball trickling into the net.

The tempo slowed after the equalizer and the only scoring chance before half-time came to nought when a Sekou Koita free-kick struck the defensive wall and was cleared.

Mali were first to threaten in the second half with Kamory Doumbia breaking from midfield before his shot flew narrowly wide.

Tunisia, whose lone Cup of Nations title came in 2004 when they hosted the competition and defeated Morocco in the final, visibly tired as the second half progressed.

Bissouma was among three substitutes introduced with seven minutes of regular time left as Mali sought the victory that would seal a last-16 place.

He had a chance deep in added time to snatch victory, but his free-kick flew across the goal and wide.

Football

Africa Cup Of Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Illustration.

Wind.app: Can it make international payments a breeze?

3h | Panorama
Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

Edgar Allan Poe: The raven's quill

19h | Features
Bahadur Shah Park or Antaghar Maidan in 1970. Photo: Collected

Antaghar: The tale of 19th-century Europeans-only club in Dhaka

1d | Panorama
Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

Iran-Pakistan conflict: Is a regional war brewing?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

Japanese writer won literary award by writing with the help of ChatGPT

1h | Videos
The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

The man who wants a share of Pele's fortune despite not being related to him

14h | Videos
Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

Bullet tea is famous in Mymensingh

17h | Videos
Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

Pulses price skyrockets, traders point to dollar crisis impact

3h | Videos