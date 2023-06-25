Maldives clash a ‘final' for Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 12:18 pm

Related News

Maldives clash a ‘final' for Bangladesh

Bangladesh earlier suffered a 0-2 goal defeat against superior Lebanon in their group B opening match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship and the Red and Green jersey holders need to win the match to stay alive in the championship race.

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 12:18 pm
Maldives clash a ‘final&#039; for Bangladesh

Bangladesh will take on Maldives in their crucial second group B match of the tournament scheduled to be held on Sunday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, India. National football team captain Jamal Bhuyan sees their crucial group match against Maldives as the 'final'.

"The match against the Maldives is very important for us. This is our final match," Jamal said. 

"One of our vice-presidents also said this and we are now only concentrating on the match against the Maldives," he added in a video message through Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).

Bangladesh earlier suffered a 0-2 goal defeat against superior Lebanon in their group B opening match of the Bangabandhu SAFF Championship and the Red and Green jersey holders need to win the match to stay alive in the championship race.

"I think we played good football against Lebanon, but we lost concentration in the last 15 minutes and received two goals, overall we were happy with our performance," said the Bangladesh skipper.

Replying to a question, Jamal said they are depressed about the result against Lebanon, but they want to forget the incident and focus on the Maldives match.

Bangladesh will need to score against the Maldives to get a point. Considering Bangladesh's performance, the forwards have had little success scoring in international matches in recent times. 

Jamal also said that whoever gets the chance has to score a goal, the team cannot just depend on the strikers for that.

One of the senior footballers of the team, Sohel Rana, also agreed with Jamal's opinion by saying that they must get point against Maldives to stay alive in the championship race. 

Football

bangladesh football team / SAFF Championship / Jamal Bhuiyan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

22m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

1h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

1h | Brands
Tanvir A Mishuk. Sketch: TBS

Digital Bank: Embracing the new reality

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

3h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

20h | TBS SPORTS
The errors that caused Titan to explode

The errors that caused Titan to explode

19h | TBS World
Messi's career is like a movie

Messi's career is like a movie

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month