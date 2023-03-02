Malan's Mirpur experience made the difference: Shanto

Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto pointed out Dawid Malan's experience playing on Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium's wicket as the eventual difference as he guided England to a three-wicket victory, chasing a tricky target.

Malan who was a regular performer in BPL and Dhaka league before his England call up scored 114 not out from 145 deliveries, hitting eight fours and four sixes to help the side chase the target with eight balls to spare after Bangladesh were all out for 209 in 47.2 overs.

The next best of England was debutant Will Jacks 26. Jacks also had BPL experience as he was the highest run-getter of the tournament in 2021.

Malan was part of Comilla Warriors and Comilla Victorians in BPL and also played Dhaka league for Prime Doleshwar in the 2013-2014 and 2014-2015 seasons.

In his first season, he scored 496 runs in 16 matches in the first season and was the third-highest run-scorer of the team with three half-centuries at an average of 49.60.

In the second season, he hit 406 runs at an average of 67.66 with the help of a century and three half-centuries in eight matches.

Overall at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, he played 27 matches.

"Malan was fantastic today. He had played many matches here during BPL. He showed his experience today," Shanto who top-scored for Bangladesh with 58 said after the match.

"He is experienced and also he is skilled enough. He knew what to expect and guided his side quite well. He knew when to attack and which bowlers to attack. When Miraz was in the attack, he kept him restrained but he chose to attack Taijul. His game sense was brilliant."

Having said that, Shanto who finally found his maiden fifty in ODI cricket, believed they were at least 30 runs short on this wicket.

"240 is par score in Mirpur, so we were 30 runs short. I believe, the game would have been different had we scored 240/245 runs," he added.

"We had a belief that still we could win the match. When they were five down for 100, the match was in our control. But Malan got support from other batters too. Adil Rashid also batted well."

Malan also credited his Bangladesh experience to win the game.

"I spent a fair bit of time in Bangladesh, especially at this ground. Told Jos (Buttler) it would have been tough to chase if they'd have got 30-40 more. Don't think you can knock the target with two down on this surface," Malan said.

"We had a few 30-40 run partnerships and that helped wrest back the game. You know they have a lot of spin. Satisfying to get over the line, and handling pressure is part of the job. Rashid has got 10 First Class hundreds, as he reminds everyone. He has got good technique."