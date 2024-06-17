'Make them suffer': Assured Austria promise courage against mighty France

Sports

Reuters
17 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 01:00 pm

Related News

'Make them suffer': Assured Austria promise courage against mighty France

Rangnick has been credited with turning his young team into a formidable force, with their high press strategy rattling defences and helping Austria to win six of their eight qualifying matches.

Reuters
17 June, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2024, 01:00 pm
&#039;Make them suffer&#039;: Assured Austria promise courage against mighty France

Austria are convinced they are strong enough to cause a major upset against twice winners France when they start their Euro 2024 campaign on Monday, with the in-form side certain they can shut out Les Bleus' big names and snatch all three points.

Austria have won only one of their last 10 encounters with the 2018 world champions but are bursting with confidence after being defeated in only one of their past 16 matches over a 19-month spell that included victories over Italy and Germany.

"That is crucial tomorrow, that we will be courageous, that we are convinced of our own strength," Austria's German coach Ralf Rangnick said on Sunday ahead of the Group D clash.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"What's really vital is the way that we perform tomorrow, not the way that France plays, or whether they are a little bit better or a little bit worse ... it's only about us."

He added: "We prepared for over two years for this day. It's finally starting for us. We're really excited. There's joy above everything else."

Rangnick has been credited with turning his young team into a formidable force, with their high press strategy rattling defences and helping Austria to win six of their eight qualifying matches.

The Austrians face lethal forward Kylian Mbappe, who has yet to score in a European Championship after a barren 2020 tournament that ended in France's shock second-round exit on penalties to Switzerland.

Rangnick said Mbappe was among the world's greatest, but just one player in 11.

"With our style of playing we have to counter him and the whole French team, we have to make sure that he doesn't receive as many balls as he likes," Rangnick said.

"We know from our own strengths that we can win this match."

Versatile midfielder Konrad Laimer echoed his coach's view that France can be beaten if Austria stick to their own game.

"We know if we can do that, we can hurt any team, we can make any opponent suffer," Laimer said.

"It's really crucial that when you play against teams such as France, that you have to take the superstars out and that you stay calm and in control in possession in order to become dangerous."

Netherlands secured a deserved 2-1 comeback victory over Poland in the opening Group D match on Sunday.

Football

UEFA EURO 2024 / Austria Football team / Ralph Rangnick / France Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

1d | Wheels
Living with increased global economic volatility

Living with increased global economic volatility

1d | Panorama
Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

Project Ombu: Addressing Bangladesh's water crisis with sustainable solutions

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why are people so mad at Coca-Cola?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

22h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

15h | Videos
Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

Saudi Arab will not renew the petro-dollar agreement with the US

1d | Videos
Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Pakistan face Ireland in the 2024 T20 World Cup

19h | Videos