Major setback for Sri Lanka as Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out of ODI series vs India

Sri Lanka's star spinner, Wanindu Hasaranga, has been ruled out of the remainder of the ODI series against India due to a left hamstring injury.

Hasaranga played a key role in the dramatic tie in the first ODI, where he picked three wickets; he dismissed the dangerous Virat Kohli (24) early in the innings, and then removed KL Rahul for 31 just as India seemed to have an edge over the Lankans in the chase.

He further set up a thrilling finish in the game by removing Kuldeep Yadav for 2. Sri Lankan captain, Charith Asalanka, then produced a brilliant 48th over, removing both Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh off successive deliveries to ensure a thrilling tie in Colombo.

"Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the remainder of the ODI series, as the player has suffered an injury to his left hamstring," a release stated.

"He experienced pain in his left hamstring while delivering the last ball of his 10th over during the first ODI.

"An MRI performed on the player, following this, confirmed the injury.

"Jeffrey Vandersay comes into the squad in place of Hasaranga."

Hasaranga had also played an important role with the bat in the first ODI, scoring 24 off 35 deliveries in the lower order to take Sri Lanka to a competitive score of 230/8 in fifty overs.