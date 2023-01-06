Mahrez earns City win at Chelsea to narrow gap with Arsenal

Sports

Reuters
06 January, 2023, 04:30 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2023, 04:37 am

Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors.

Photo: Reuters
Second-half substitute Riyad Mahrez earned Manchester City a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Thursday to move within five points of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

Mahrez got on the end of a perfectly placed cross from fellow sub Jack Grealish in the 63rd minute after 2022 champions City upped the tempo following a lacklustre first half from the visitors.

Graham Potter's Chelsea, stranded in unaccustomed 10th place after some poor performances and a series of injuries, suffered more bad luck, losing former City forward Raheem Sterling and U.S. international Christian Pulisic to injury within the first 22 minutes.

Their replacements and later young subs fought hard against a powerful City side and had some bright moments with 19-year-old Carney Chukwuemeka hitting the post in the first half but could not get past an experienced defence.

