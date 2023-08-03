Mahmudullah's score below-par in Yo-Yo test

While youngsters like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored over 19, veteran cricketer Mahmudullah, whose selection has been a major talking point, scored 17.6, well behind the standard score.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Since the start of the special camp ahead of the Asia Cup, the fitness of the players are being assessed and as part of that, a Yo-Yo test was conducted on Thursday by national team trainer Nick Lee. 21-22 cricketers were part of the process as the rest of them are busy playing franchise leagues. 

The standard score of the Yo-Yo test has been set at 18.6 as per sources close to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB). While youngsters like Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Mehidy Hasan Miraz scored over 19, veteran cricketer Mahmudullah, whose selection has been a major talking point, scored 17.6, well behind the standard score.

But that doesn't mean the 37-year-old failed the test. Considering his age, the score was enough for him to pass the test.

"We are satisfied with with everyone whose scores are within 18.4," the BCB source stated. "We will go ahead keeping in mind the scores. Mahmudullah has scored 17.6. It's fine considering his age. No one got under 17".

The source further stated that the score of the test wouldn't affect the players' selection. 

 

