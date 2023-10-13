Mahmudullah's late-order resistance takes Bangladesh to 245-9

6.16 pm

​​​​​​Mushfiqur Rahim hit his second consecutive fifty but it was yet another below-par batting performance for Bangladesh in the ongoing World Cup as they scored 245 for nine against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

New Zealand fast bowlers Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult and Matt Henry shared seven wickets among them and the spinners were extremely economical on a surface where the ball came nicely onto the bat.

Bangladesh scored 70 runs off 14.1 overs after Mushfiqur's fall as Bangladesh finished with after 50 overs. Mahmudullah, in at eight, scored 41* off 49.

5.18 pm

Mushfiqur got out in the 36th over against the run of play as a Matt Henry off-cutter kept low and hit the stumps. He hit six fours and two sixes in his masterful 66 off 75. Bangladesh are 175 for six after 36.

4.57 pm

Shakib struggled to rotate strike in the early part of his innings and at one stage started suffering from cramps. The Bangladesh captain took the aerial route, hitting Rachin Ravindra for a six and a four and Ferguson for a six, but soon was beaten for pace and Tom Latham took the catch. Shakib made 40 off 51.

4.25 pm

Mushfiqur and Shakib have provided the much-needed stability after the early damage as they have already added 62 off 78. Bangladesh are 118 for four after 25 overs.

3.40 pm

Miraz looked good but he was done by Ferguson's pace when he tried to pull one. Henry got his second catch of the day. The right-hander made 30 off 46.

Glenn Phillips again weaved his magic with his off-spin as he got the better of Najmul Hossain Shanto. The ball stopped on him, inducing a leading edge that carried to Conway at midwicket.

Onus is now on Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim to take Bangladesh to a respectable total. They are for 61 four after 14.

3.20 pm

In a baffling event, Litton Das skipped down the track in the very first ball and attempted a flick off Trent Boult, only succeeding in hitting the ball straight to deep fine leg where Matt Henry was stationed.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz joined Tanzid Hasan in the middle after that and the duo showed intent and found a few boundaries.

Kane Williamson brought in Lockie Ferguson in the eighth over and got rid of Tanzid as the southpaw flicked the ball to Devon Conway at square leg.

Bangladesh are for 46 two after 10 overs.