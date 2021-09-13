Mahmudullah, Mushfiq, Soumya, Taskin sign for Mohammedan

Mohammedan Sporting Club are finding its lost glory in the country's sports. Be it cricket or football, they haven't tasted success for many years. But the Black and Whites are fighting back.

They surprised everyone by bringing Shakib Al Hasan in the team in the last Dhaka Premier League (DPL) campaign. Shakib was accompanied by national cricket team stars like Taskin Ahmed and Abu Jayed. All in all, they gave a good message of their arrival, but they could not do very well in the field game. They had to be satisfied with sixth place in the Premier League.

This time Mohammedan have already started arranging the team for next season. Their goal is to win the hearts of supporters. Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar have already signed up to play for the team. Taskin is also staying with them.

Although Shakib has not signed a new contract yet, he has verbally informed the authorities that he will play in Mohammedan. Off-spinner Mehdi Hasan Miraj is also supposed to play for Mohammedan this time.

Mohammedan signed an agreement with Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim, Soumya, and Taskin yesterday.

"Mohammedan is definitely one of the biggest clubs in our country. They haven't got any success in a very long time but now they are aiming to build a strong enough team to win trophies. I feel lucky and honored to be a part of it. We'll need to play as a team in the upcoming campaign," Mushfiq told after signing for the Black and Whites.

Mahmudullah, who led Gazi Group Cricketers in the last campaign, said that they will play only to be champions and nothing else.

"We've built a good team this time. Shakib is supposed to join us as well. If we can play good cricket as a team, hopefully, we will win trophies," said Bangladesh's T20I captain.

Mohammedan last won the Premier League title in the 2008-2009 season. This time, the strong team is indicating that Mohammedan will go all out for the title. If everything goes well, the DPLwill be gin in March next year.