Mahmudullah 'heartbroken' with Mushfiq's decision to retire from T20I's

Sports

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 06:21 pm

Mahmudullah 'heartbroken' with Mushfiq's decision to retire from T20I's

"Dear Mushfiq, for me it's heartbreaking when I heard your announcement. But well done on your T20I achievements & career. It was a pleasure to play T20Is with you. Your work ethic will always be inspirational in any format. #Respect" - Mahmudullah wrote on his verified Facebook page. 

TBS Report
04 September, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 04 September, 2022, 06:21 pm
Mahmudullah &#039;heartbroken&#039; with Mushfiq&#039;s decision to retire from T20I&#039;s

Mahmudullah Riyad felt 'heartbroken' with Mushfiqur Rahim's decision to retire from T20Is. Mushfiq announced his retirement on Sunday through a Facebook post. 

"Dear Mushfiq, for me it's heartbreaking when I heard your announcement. But well done on your T20I achievements & career. It was a pleasure to play T20Is with you. Your work ethic will always be inspirational in any format. #Respect" - Mahmudullah wrote on his verified Facebook page. 

Mushfiq's decision comes after Bangladesh crashed out of the 2022 Asia Cup without a win against their names. 

He represented Bangladesh in 102 T20Is scoring 1500 runs at an average of 19.48.

He is one of three Bangladeshi players to have played more than 100 T20Is, the other two being Mahmudllah and Shakib Al Hasan.

Mushfiqur also captained Bangladesh in 23 T20Is out of which they won eight. 

Mushfiqur is the second player from Bangladesh to retire from the shortest format after Tamim Iqbal's retirement in July this year.

Mahmudullah has been under scrutiny himself since the last T20 World Cup. He was relieved from his captaincy duty on the Zimbabwe tour last month and it remains a doubt whether he will be part of the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. 

