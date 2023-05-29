Mahmudullah granted leave by BCB to perform Hajj, to miss ODI series against Afghanistan

Sports

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 07:34 pm

Related News

Mahmudullah granted leave by BCB to perform Hajj, to miss ODI series against Afghanistan

The ODI World Cup will be held in India this October-November and there is a lot of talk about Mahmudullah not being in the World Cup squad of Bangladesh. 

TBS Report
29 May, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2023, 07:34 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

It has been almost two years since Mahmudullah retired from Tests and he was not considered in T20Is as he did not get a place in the team in the last two series. 

The experienced cricketer is under the central contract of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) only for ODIs. 

But even in this format, he is struggling for a place in the team as BCB 'rested' him in the last two series. 

Although there was a possibility of being in the white-ball team against Afghanistan this time, Mahmudullah himself has applied for leave from this series, which has already been granted by the BCB.

Mahmudullah will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj. 

For this reason, he applied for leave from 22 June to 5 July. 

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will begin on 5 July. 

It will be tough for Mahmudullah to return home and join the camp in such a short time and as a result, the BCB will set up the ODI team without him.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, told reporters in Mirpur on Monday. He said, "Riyad (Mahmudullah) appealed to us, he is going for Hajj. He will be in Saudi Arabia from 22nd June to 5th July. We have approved it. He will join the camp after Hajj. He will miss the ODI series as the first match is on 5 July."

The ODI World Cup will be held in India this October-November and there is a lot of talk about Mahmudullah not being in the World Cup squad of Bangladesh. 

When asked if not being in a series at such a time would affect his inclusion in the World Cup team or if it would be difficult for him to get a place in the team, Jalal Younus said, he does not see any problem here.

The BCB director said, "Look, this is a very sensitive issue. He wants to perform Hajj, we all do. Everyone has to compromise here. Performing Hajj is obligatory for us Muslims. He is going to do a duty, we must support him and take him into consideration. From that point of view, it is not supposed to hamper if he will be chosen or not."

Afghanistan will come to Bangladesh on 10 June to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is. 

The only Test match will start on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. 

Afghanistan will return to their home venue Dehradun in India after the Test match. They will come back to Bangladesh on July 1 after a break of 11 days.

The first ODI will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 5 July. 

The following two ODIs will be held at the same venue on 8 and 11 July. 

The T20I series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. 

After completing the ODI series, the tourists will go to Sylhet on 12 July. 

The first T20 will be held on 14 July and the second on 16 July.

 

Top News / Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An exquisite symphony of flavours awaits in the heart of Old Dhaka, as this vegetarian ensemble takes centre stage, showcasing the rich heritage of traditional cuisine. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jagannath Bhojonaloy: Vegetarianism, the traditional way

10h | Food
Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

Inside Airbus's mega plan to develop the aviation ecosystem in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

How women's purchasing power is altering market dynamics

11h | Panorama
Media companies are rushing to capture the youngest market of news consumers in the misplaced hope that this will ensure their survival. Photo: Bloomberg

News firms are too obsessed with wooing the young

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Erdogan prevails in election test

Erdogan prevails in election test

3h | TBS World
Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

Why AB turns its focus on agri from corporate lending?

5h | Corporate Talks
Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

Sword of Tipu Sultan sold in auction

6h | TBS World
Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

Who will be the champion if rain washes out reserve day?

6h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
End of zero tax!
NBR

End of zero tax!

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

Wind power feeds national grid for first time Friday

3
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

4
Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget
Budget

Cenbank prints Tk70,000cr new money in 11 months to support nat'l budget

5
File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

US govt's new visa policy does not bother Bangladesh government: Shahriar Alam

6
Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration
Budget

Govt to double gain tax on land, flat registration