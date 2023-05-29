Mahmudullah granted leave by BCB to perform Hajj, to miss ODI series against Afghanistan

It has been almost two years since Mahmudullah retired from Tests and he was not considered in T20Is as he did not get a place in the team in the last two series.

The experienced cricketer is under the central contract of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) only for ODIs.

But even in this format, he is struggling for a place in the team as BCB 'rested' him in the last two series.

Although there was a possibility of being in the white-ball team against Afghanistan this time, Mahmudullah himself has applied for leave from this series, which has already been granted by the BCB.

Mahmudullah will go to Saudi Arabia to perform Hajj.

For this reason, he applied for leave from 22 June to 5 July.

The three-match ODI series against Afghanistan will begin on 5 July.

It will be tough for Mahmudullah to return home and join the camp in such a short time and as a result, the BCB will set up the ODI team without him.

Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket management department, told reporters in Mirpur on Monday. He said, "Riyad (Mahmudullah) appealed to us, he is going for Hajj. He will be in Saudi Arabia from 22nd June to 5th July. We have approved it. He will join the camp after Hajj. He will miss the ODI series as the first match is on 5 July."

The ODI World Cup will be held in India this October-November and there is a lot of talk about Mahmudullah not being in the World Cup squad of Bangladesh.

When asked if not being in a series at such a time would affect his inclusion in the World Cup team or if it would be difficult for him to get a place in the team, Jalal Younus said, he does not see any problem here.

The BCB director said, "Look, this is a very sensitive issue. He wants to perform Hajj, we all do. Everyone has to compromise here. Performing Hajj is obligatory for us Muslims. He is going to do a duty, we must support him and take him into consideration. From that point of view, it is not supposed to hamper if he will be chosen or not."

Afghanistan will come to Bangladesh on 10 June to play one Test, three ODIs and two T20Is.

The only Test match will start on 14 June at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur.

Afghanistan will return to their home venue Dehradun in India after the Test match. They will come back to Bangladesh on July 1 after a break of 11 days.

The first ODI will be held at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on 5 July.

The following two ODIs will be held at the same venue on 8 and 11 July.

The T20I series will be held at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

After completing the ODI series, the tourists will go to Sylhet on 12 July.

The first T20 will be held on 14 July and the second on 16 July.