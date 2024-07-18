Mahmudullah finally speaks up on anti-quota movement, gets criticised for 'defensive' stance

Bangladesh's experienced batter Mahmudullah Riyad was the latest cricketer to post on their socials about their ongoing anti-quota movement.

The right-handed batter posted at exactly 12:00 am on Thursday after Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz posted earlier on Wednesday.

"Assalamu Alaikum. Currently, the overall situation in the country is not desirable in any way because the life of every student is priceless. I personally hope for a quick resolution of this situation. May Allah keep everyone safe. Amen," Mahmudullah wrote.

But his post garnered criticism from netizens as they were not satisfied with his wording and felt it was too 'defensive'.

One of the comments by Nazmus Saquib on Mahmudullah's post read, "Instead of taking such a defensive approach like your batting, you should speak clearly about your stance".

Another comment in the post by Aryan Safwan Khan said: "Perhaps there was a day when one of my martyred brothers and sisters cheered your name loudly and didn't send such meek messages. After so many days, posting such a laughable status was not needed".

There were many more comments from frustrated netizens who were disappointed with the lateness of the post.

Among the 'fab five', Mahmudullah is the third after Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to post on the anti-quota movement while Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza - who are now affiliated with the ruling political party Awami League - have not yet posted anything.