Mahmudullah finally speaks up on anti-quota movement, gets criticised for 'defensive' stance

Sports

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 09:10 am

Related News

Mahmudullah finally speaks up on anti-quota movement, gets criticised for 'defensive' stance

But his post garnered criticism from netizens as they were not satisfied with his wording and felt it was too 'defensive'.

TBS Report
18 July, 2024, 08:40 am
Last modified: 18 July, 2024, 09:10 am
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Bangladesh's experienced batter Mahmudullah Riyad was the latest cricketer to post on their socials about their ongoing anti-quota movement.

The right-handed batter posted at exactly 12:00 am on Thursday after Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Afif Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz posted earlier on Wednesday.

"Assalamu Alaikum. Currently, the overall situation in the country is not desirable in any way because the life of every student is priceless. I personally hope for a quick resolution of this situation. May Allah keep everyone safe. Amen," Mahmudullah wrote.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

But his post garnered criticism from netizens as they were not satisfied with his wording and felt it was too 'defensive'.

One of the comments by Nazmus Saquib on Mahmudullah's post read, "Instead of taking such a defensive approach like your batting, you should speak clearly about your stance". 

Another comment in the post by Aryan Safwan Khan said: "Perhaps there was a day when one of my martyred brothers and sisters cheered your name loudly and didn't send such meek messages. After so many days, posting such a laughable status was not needed".

There were many more comments from frustrated netizens who were disappointed with the lateness of the post.

Among the 'fab five', Mahmudullah is the third after Mushfiqur Rahim and Tamim Iqbal to post on the anti-quota movement while Shakib Al Hasan and Mashrafe Mortaza - who are now affiliated with the ruling political party Awami League - have not yet posted anything. 

Top News / Cricket

Mahmudullah Riyad / Anti-quota protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Just three to five minutes from Diabari Metro Station, BD Kayaking offers kayaking for friends and families. Photo: Courtesy

How to make the most of your weekend

23h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Not for beginners: How difficult is it for foreigners to navigate Dhaka?

2d | Panorama
Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, US on 13 July.  Photo: Bloomberg 

Does Trump's second life mean a second presidential term?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The funniest makeup product names you'll ever encounter

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

Ghaibana funeral even in difficult situations, Law and order forces in a strong position

12h | Videos
Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

Cricketers demand a stop to violence against students

11h | Videos
Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

Quota Reform Movement: Police-Student Clash in DU After Gaybana Janaza

15h | Videos
Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

Throwing sound grenades and tearshells at the agitators to disperse them

15h | Videos