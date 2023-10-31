Mahmudullah departs soon after reaching fifty, Bangladesh in trouble

4:52 pm

Mahmudullah, who was playing superbly at one end, got out after getting to his fifty. Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an absolute peach of a delivery to get him out on 56 off 70 balls.

4:39 pm

Mahmudullah reached his half-century in 58 balls. He has scored a hundred and two 40+ innings in this tournament.

Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah take things slow as the pair musters just 20 runs from 46 deliveries.

BAN: 121/4 (28 overs)

4:19 pm

Litton Das threw away another great start as Iftikhar Ahmed broke the partnership between him and Mahmudullah. The ball from Iftikhar stopped on him and he chipped the ball straight to Salman Ali Agha.

BAN: 103/4 (22 overs)

3:58 pm

After an early hiccup, Litton Das and Mahmudullah came together to lead Bangladesh's fightback. Mahmudullah has looked comfortable right from the start and Litton is giving him able company. They have already brought up a 50-run stand.

3:07 pm

Bangladesh have already lost three wickets inside the powerplay. Shaheen Shah Afridi has got Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan out. Mushfiqur Rahim was promoted at four but Haris Rauf got rid of him.

Bangladesh are the team that has lost the most number of wickets in the powerplay.

BAN: 27/3 (7 overs)

2:11 pm

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan at Eden Gardens. Both teams are struggling and have been out of form.

Bangladesh are playing with one change today, Tawhid Hridoy replacing Mahedi Hasan. Pakistan have made three changes to their playing XI - Imam, Shadab and Nawaz out as Fakhar, Salman and Usama come in.

Bangladesh are mathematically out of the semi-final race and Shakib mentioned they have 'nothing to lose' in this match.

"We have nothing to lose, we have to play well in the first 10 overs and hopefully we can go from there. We haven't been consistent enough, we have been doing bits and pieces but haven't performed collectively and that has been disappointing. There isn't much difference between here and Dhaka in terms of culture so hopefully we will have some good support," Shakib said at the toss.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam mentioned they would have liked to bat first as well.

"We would also like to bat first. There might be some swing in it early on because there is some moisture in it. Last match we were good in all three departments. There was some good energy. I am also waiting for a big innings, I will try to convert into a hundred," he said.

Bangladesh are sitting ninth in the table with only one win to their name while Pakistan are seventh with two victories.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf