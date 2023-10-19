Mahmudullah the crisis man again as he guides Bangladesh to 256-8 against India

Most of Bangladesh's batters didn't turn up on a placid Pune wicket as India kept Bangladesh to 256-8 in their fourth match in the 2023 World Cup.

Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das hit half-centuries at the top but lack of substantial contributions from the rest saw Bangladesh fail to notch up a big score. Mahmudullah, in at seven, was impressive yet again as he helped Bangladesh amass a respectable total.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj put the Bangladesh batters under pressure as they swung the brand new ball. Despite being slightly uncertain with his foot movement, Tanzid was not afraid to go after the Indian bowlers.

He got going with a six over deep fine leg off Bumrah. He skipped down the wicket multiple times and had good results as well. A straight drive off Siraj and an inside-out six over extra cover off Thakur were two of his best.

He reached his fifty off just 41 balls, with the help of five fours and three sixes. Before getting dismissed by a Kuldeep Yadav flipper, he contributed 51 to a record opening stand of 93 in their World Cup history.

Litton Das took 14 balls to get off the mark but looked more comfortable with time both against spin and pace. After the first powerplay, he looked largely untroubled and kept the scoreboard ticking after the fall of the rampant Tanzid and Najmul Hossain Shanto.

But after the departure of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton grew impatient following some tight bowling from India and decided to try and clear the long-off boundary, only succeeding in giving a comfortable catch. The right-hander made 66 off 82.

Towhid Hridoy's woes continued as he looked absolutely out of sorts with the bat again. He never got going and scored just 16 off 35 balls before Thakur got his wicket with a cross-seamer.

The in-form Mushfiqur Rahim played superbly amid the batting collapse but Bangladesh needed him to bat through which he failed to do.

He scored 38 off 47 before Jadeja took a blinder at backward point. His dismissal left Bangladesh reeling at 201 for six in the 43rd over.

Mahmudullah (46 off 36) emerged as Bangladesh's crisis man again as his fluent hitting in the slog overs took Bangladesh past 250. He protected the tailenders and at the same time took risky options to find boundaries before a spectacular yorker from Bumrah cleaned him up.