Mahmudullah added to Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

TBS Report
26 June, 2021, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2021, 03:37 pm

Mahmudullah added to Test squad for Zimbabwe tour

Mahmudullah has been exclusively playing white-ball cricket for Bangladesh for more than a year and didn’t feature in the annual red-ball contract last season. 

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

All-rounder Mahmudullah has been added to the Bangladesh national cricket team squad for the only Test against Zimbabwe which will begin on July 7 in Harare.

The T20I skipper of the side didn't feature in the Test squad that was announced a couple of days ago by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Mahmudullah has been exclusively playing white-ball cricket for Bangladesh for more than a year and didn't feature in the annual red-ball contract last season. 

The BCB confirmed Mahmudullah's inclusion in the squad through a media release. It read, "All-rounder Mahmud Ullah has been included in the Bangladesh Test squad for the Tour of Zimbabwe 2021. The Bangladesh T20 Captain makes a return to the Test team after 16 months having played his previous match in February 2020 against Pakistan. The only Test of the Tour will start from 07 July at the Harare Sports Club."

Test squad: Mominul Haque (C), Tamim Iqbal, Sadman Islam, Saif Hassan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed Chowdhury, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadat Hossain Chowdhury, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

