Bangladesh struggling at 50 for 4 after 10 overs

Bangladesh's decision to bat first has backfired as they are reduced t0 50 for 4 after 10 overs against Afghanistan.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been the pick of the bowlers so far picking up three wickets for only 9 runs. He picked up the wickets of Naim Sheikh, Anamul Bijoy and Shakib Al Hasan.

Legspinner Rashid Khan picked up the other wicket of Mushfiqur Rahim.

Afif Hossain and Mahmudullah Riyad are currently batting on and respectively.