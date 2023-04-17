Mahidul 94 powers Mohammedan to sixth straight victory

Wicket-keeper batter Mahidul Islam Ankan followed his century in the last match with 96 as Mohammedan Sporting Club clinched its sixth straight victory in Dhaka Premier League (DPL), having outplayed Dhaka Leopards by five wickets at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium today.

The victory put the traditional powerhouse of the country to fifth position with 13 points from 11 matches. This is indeed a remarkable comeback for the team which was win-less in the first five matches and collected just one point thanks to a washed-out game.

They turned things around after Shakib Al Hasan and other national players joined the side. Shakib Al Hasan didn't make it in the last match of the group phase but that mattered little.

Mohammedan bowlers proved the captain's decision to bowl first right, having restricted Leopards for 228-9, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jake Lintott claiming two wickets apiece.

Ashikur Rahman was the top-scorer for the side with 48 while Sabbir Hossen made 35.

Mohammedan raced to the victory in 46.5 overs , scoring 232-5. Ankan's 121 ball-96, studded with five fours and three sixes provided the impetus but captain Imruk Kayes's 58 was equally important to give the momentum after opener Abdul Majid got a first ball-duck. Miraz was 35 not out to take the side home.

Ariful Jony was the best bowler for Leopards with 2-46.

Leopards however finished the group phase, staying at the bottom of the table. They have just three points, thanks to a one victory and one washed-out game from 11 matches. They will join Shinepukur (4 points) and Agrani Bank (6 Points) to play in the relegation league. The topper of the relegation league will stay at Dhaka Premier League while the other two teams will be relegated to first division league.