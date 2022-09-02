Mahela Jayawardene fuels social media war with fresh jibe at Bangladesh after thrilling win in Asia Cup

There was no shortage of drama and spices in the lead-up to the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B Asia Cup match, which was a do-or-die contest for both sides. It would be an understatement to say that the match in Dubai on Thursday lived up to the hype. It, in fact, surpassed it. It zigged and zagged, produced breathtaking six-hitting, skilful bowling, terrific catching, direct hit run-outs, signals from the dressing room, animated celebrations and whatnot. In the end, Sri Lanka pipped Bangladesh by two wickets in the last over to knock them out and to advance to the Super Four stage of the tournament.

After Sri Lanka's victory, Mahela Jayawardena, who played an active role in the 'world-class bowler' debate that added the extra spice to the contest, came up with another jibe for Bangladesh. "Well done guys!!! Fantastic fight back to win this game under pressure.. safe to say it was a world-class performance," he tweeted.

It all started when Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka referred to Bangladesh as an 'easy' opponent compared to Afghanistan, against whom they lost their opening encounter. Shanaka also stated that Bangladesh have only two world-class bowlers in Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman.

"Afghanistan has a world-class bowling attack. We know Fizz [Mustafizur Rahman] is a good bowler. Shakib [al Hasan] is a world-class bowler. But apart from them, there is no world-class bowler in the side. So if we compare with Afghanistan, Bangladesh is an easier opponent," the Sri Lanka captain had said in the pre-match press conference.

When asked about Shanaka's comments, former Bangladesh captain and the current team director Khalid Mahmud said he doesn't see any world-class bowler in the Sri Lankan unit.

"I don't know why Dasun made that comment. Definitely, Afghanistan has a better squad. He said we have only two bowlers in our line-up, but I don't see any bowlers in Sri Lanka. At least Bangladesh has world-class bowlers like Mustafiz and Shakib. They don't even have that. It is not about the words. It is about how you play the game," he had said.

Former Sri Lanka captain Jayawardena then came up with "Looks like it's time for Sri Lanka bowlers to show the class and batters to show who they are on the field," tweet.

Sri Lanka's tailenders held their nerves to reach 184-8 for their second-highest successful run-chase in a T20 international.

Needing 13 off the last seven balls, No. 9 batter and debutant fast bowler Asitha Fernando (10 not out) smacked two crucial boundaries to end Bangladesh's run in the tournament even after they posted a decent 183-7.