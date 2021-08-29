Mahedi thinks he can be a difference maker for Bangladesh in T20I cricket

In the five-match T20I series earlier this month, Mahedi Hasan became the first Bangladeshi player to open both batting and bowling in international cricket. Mahedi is a specialist new ball bowler and a handy batter who can bat anywhere. The off-spinning all-rounder spoke to the media on Sunday ahead of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

"I enjoy bowling with the new ball," said Mahedi. "But in T20 cricket, sometimes you go for runs. That's the fun. You've to think a lot as a spinner during the powerplay and make quick adjustments. The role of a new ball bowler is important. If I can do well, we will have a very productive powerplay as a bowling side. If I can keep the batters quiet, the job of the bowler at the other end becomes easier. I have a lot of responsibility as the main off-spinner of the T20 team."

Mahedi is a capable player with the bat in the shortest format. He usually bats lower down the order but is sometimes sent as a floater. "I think my role with the bat is very important. I cannot smash a fifty or a hundred, batting lower down. Even 10 runs are important where I bat. If I can score 10 off five or six balls, it gives the team good momentum. I haven't yet clicked as a floater, but I always want to give my hundred percent," the all-rounder said.

Mahedi mentioned that fielding can make a difference in this format and one good piece of fielding can completely change the course of the game. "T20 is a game of high intensity and the intensity should always be high while fielding. You cannot save too many runs while fielding in this format but if you can save 15-20 runs, it will make a huge difference. We have really good fielders like Afif (Hossain), (Najmul Hossain) Shanto, Shamim (Hossain). I really enjoy watching them field and try to learn from them," Mahedi concluded.