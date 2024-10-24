Maharaj finds success in Mirpur with tips from Tamim

At the press conference after the third day’s play, Maharaj acknowledged Tamim’s helpful tips, praising the accuracy of his assessment of the pitch.

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj has found success in the ongoing Test match at Mirpur, thanks to valuable advice from Bangladesh's experienced opener, Tamim Iqbal.

Upon arriving in Bangladesh on 16 October, Maharaj reached out to Tamim, with whom he had built a close relationship during their time together at Fortune Barishal in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Maharaj sought insights on the Mirpur wicket and conditions, and Tamim's advice proved crucial as the South African spinner made an immediate impact.

In Bangladesh's first innings, Maharaj picked up three wickets, and his performance continued to trouble the hosts in their second innings. At the press conference after the third day's play, Maharaj acknowledged Tamim's helpful tips, praising the accuracy of his assessment of the pitch.

The mystery surrounding the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium wicket is well-known, with even Bangladesh's players sometimes struggling to grasp its nature. Prior to the first Test against South Africa, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto himself spoke about the unpredictability of the pitch. Maharaj, keen to get a better understanding of the conditions, messaged Tamim as soon as he arrived in Bangladesh.

The connection between the two players goes beyond international cricket, as they had played together in the last BPL season under Tamim's captaincy. When asked about the advice he received, Maharaj said, "I messaged Tamim Bhai for some advice about the conditions here. We have a good relationship from playing together in the BPL, and he gave me some valuable insights about the wicket. He read it correctly, and his advice certainly helped."

Maharaj's three-wicket haul in the first innings and his efforts in the second innings have put Bangladesh under pressure. So far, he has claimed a total of three wickets in the ongoing Test.

International players often seek out local insights when playing in unfamiliar conditions, and Maharaj's approach paid off as his understanding of the Mirpur wicket gave him the edge over Bangladesh's batsmen.

