Maguire accepts Ghana MP apology for mockery

Sports

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 12:48 pm

Related News

Maguire accepts Ghana MP apology for mockery

Opposition lawmaker Isaac Adongo compared Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia's economic management of the embattled West African nation to Maguire's performance on the pitch.

Reuters
23 November, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 23 November, 2023, 12:48 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Manchester United footballer Harry Maguire on Wednesday accepted the apology of a Ghanaian MP who mocked him during a parliamentary debate on the budget last year.

Opposition lawmaker Isaac Adongo compared Vice-President Mahamadu Bawumia's economic management of the embattled West African nation to Maguire's performance on the pitch.

In an address shared widely on social media last year, Adongo compared Bawumia to Maguire, who he described as "the biggest threat at the centre of the Manchester United defence".

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The reference was part of a wider speech accusing Bawumia of mismanaging the economy and inflicting hardship on citizens.

Ghana is grappling with its worst economic crisis in a generation brought on by spiralling public debt, which has triggered rampant inflation and weakened the local currency.

In a similar debate on the 2024 budget on Tuesday, Adongo said Maguire had "turned the corner" and took back his analogy.

"I now apologise to Harry Maguire," Adongo said. "He is a transformational footballer... now scoring goals for Manchester United."

Maguire accepted the apology in a post on X on Wednesday.

"See you at Old Trafford soon," he wrote, referring to the home of Manchester United.

But he did not relent his criticism of Bawumia, accusing him of "roaming" around the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "with a cup in hand".

Ghana's government turned to the IMF for help last year. The Fund approved a three-year, $3 billion programme in May, with an immediate disbursement of $600 million.

Bawumia heads the government's economic management team as has been selected as the ruling party candidate for 2024 elections.

Football

Harry Maguire / manchester united

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

5h | Panorama
The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine. TBS Infographics.

Jobs lost, voices censored: The fate of Westerners who speak up for Palestine

5h | Panorama
5th grader Ahona Rida Zahra wants to become a vet and pursue her passion for trekking. PHOTO: COURTESY

Ahona: The 10-year-old girl who made it to the Annapurna Base camp

22h | Pursuit
Bangladeshi youth is increasingly embracing entrepreneurship, driven by a desire to become self-made individuals. In the photo, young entrepreneurs are receiving the Joy Bangla Award 2022. PHOTO: COURTESY

What does it take to be a young entrepreneur? Learning from BRAC’s entrepreneurship programme

22h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

MasterCard gets permission for Chinese currency transactions

1h | TBS Economy
Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

Third straight loss of disoriented Brazil

16h | TBS SPORTS
Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

Be careful before giving your child a Facebook-TikTok account

18h | Tech Talk
23 banks under the supervision of BB

23 banks under the supervision of BB

17h | TBS Economy