Magala, Nortje trigger dramatic England collapse as South Africa win ODI series opener

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 01:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 01:54 am

TBS Report
28 January, 2023, 01:50 am
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 01:54 am
South Africa won the first one-day international against England by 27 runs at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Batting first, South Africa posted 298/7 which was just above par on this ground. Bavuma and Quinton de Kock put on 61 in 52 balls for the first wicket before off-spinner Moeen Ali had Bavuma caught at mid-on for 36.

Once Van der Dussen was removed by Curran off the second ball of the 48th over, however, South Africa added only 17 more runs.

Jason Roy returned to form in style with a magnificent 91-ball-113 and England were cruising at one stage. But Sisanda Magala (3/46) and Anrich Nortje (4/62) triggered a dramatic collapse to set up a 27-run win.

