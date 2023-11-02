Madushanka takes five but Gill, Kohli, Iyer power India to 357-8 against Sri Lanka

Sports

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Madushanka takes five but Gill, Kohli, Iyer power India to 357-8 against Sri Lanka

Kohli and Gill fell short of centuries, their hopes dashed by Madushanka, who struck twice to revive Sri Lanka's fortunes but Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 36-ball half-century propelled them to a massive total.

TBS Report
02 November, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 06:38 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India to 357-8 against Sri Lanka despite a five-wicket haul from Dilshan Madushanka in the World Cup in Mumbai.

Kohli and Gill fell short of centuries, their hopes dashed by Madushanka, who struck twice to revive Sri Lanka's fortunes but Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 36-ball half-century propelled them to a massive total.

The dynamic duo of Kohli and Gill had orchestrated a remarkable 189-run partnership for the second wicket, a resilient response to India's early loss of Rohit Sharma in the opening over. 

However, just when it seemed the partnership was set to flourish even further, Madushanka, with his left-arm pace, dismissed both well-set batters. India were then hit by another couple of setbacks as KL Rahul departed for 21, followed shortly by Suryakumar Yadav's wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja played a handy knock of 35.

Cricket / ICC World Cup 2023

India Cricket Team / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / ICC World Cup 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

8h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

11h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

47m | TBS World
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

6h | TBS World
Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

Chinese tech giant Alibaba launches Tongyi Qianwen 2.0

8h | Tech Talk
Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

Domestic National Card Scheme 'Taka Pay' launched

23h | TBS Today