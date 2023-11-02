Madushanka takes five but Gill, Kohli, Iyer power India to 357-8 against Sri Lanka

Half-centuries from Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer helped India to 357-8 against Sri Lanka despite a five-wicket haul from Dilshan Madushanka in the World Cup in Mumbai.

Kohli and Gill fell short of centuries, their hopes dashed by Madushanka, who struck twice to revive Sri Lanka's fortunes but Shreyas Iyer's quickfire 36-ball half-century propelled them to a massive total.

The dynamic duo of Kohli and Gill had orchestrated a remarkable 189-run partnership for the second wicket, a resilient response to India's early loss of Rohit Sharma in the opening over.

However, just when it seemed the partnership was set to flourish even further, Madushanka, with his left-arm pace, dismissed both well-set batters. India were then hit by another couple of setbacks as KL Rahul departed for 21, followed shortly by Suryakumar Yadav's wicket.

Ravindra Jadeja played a handy knock of 35.