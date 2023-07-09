Madushanka spearheads Sri Lanka victory over Dutch

Sports

AFP
09 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 07:56 pm

Related News

Madushanka spearheads Sri Lanka victory over Dutch

Madushanka's devastating spell had the Dutch reeling and opener Max O'Dowd had to watch from the other end as his partners came and went at regular intervals.

AFP
09 July, 2023, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 07:56 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Sri Lanka won the duel between the two World Cup qualifiers on Sunday thrashing the Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the tournament in Harare.

The Dutch did well to skittle the Sri Lankans out for just 233 inside 48 overs after Dutch captain Scott Edwards won the toss and put them into bat.

However, the Dutch were never in the hunt after being reduced to 39-3 -- Dilshan Madushanka taking three of the wickets -- as they collapsed to 105 all out in just over 23 overs.

It had all looked a lot rosier for the Dutch when they were in the field.

Edwards would have been especially happy with his side's performance with the ball as Bas de Leede the star in the victory over Scotland, which clinched their World Cup spot, missed the game having returned to his English county club Durham.

Vikramjit Singh dismissed both Sri Lankan openers including the prized one of the in form Pathum Nissanka, whose hopes of a third successive ton were dashed as he went for 23 caught by Aryan Dutt.

A fine 57 by Sahan Arahchige backed up by decent contributions from wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis (43) and Charith Asalanka (36) provided the backbone of their total.

Madushanka's devastating spell had the Dutch reeling and opener Max O'Dowd had to watch from the other end as his partners came and went at regular intervals.

O'Dowd eventually went for a doughty 33 off 63 balls clean bowled by Maheesh Theekshana -- who cleaned up the tail and finished with 4-31.

Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket Team / The Netherlands Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

7h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

11h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

10h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

34m | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

1h | TBS SPORTS
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

6h | TBS World
Local IT companies expand their global footprint

Local IT companies expand their global footprint

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020