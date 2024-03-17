Madushanka out of remainder of Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh

Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the remainder of Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of Bangladesh as the fast bowler will fly back to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the second ODI.

"Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player," a media release from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) read.

The left-arm swing bowler took four wickets in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh.

He is supposed to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Mumbai Indians.