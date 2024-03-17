Madushanka out of remainder of Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh

Sports

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:58 pm

Related News

Madushanka out of remainder of Sri Lanka's tour of Bangladesh

“Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player,” a media release from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) read.

TBS Report
17 March, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2024, 12:58 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Dilshan Madushanka has been ruled out of the remainder of Sri Lanka's ongoing tour of Bangladesh as the fast bowler will fly back to start rehabilitation work after suffering an injury during the second ODI.

"Madushanka, who left the field during the second ODI while bowling, has suffered a left hamstring injury, as confirmed by an MRI scan performed on the player," a media release from the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) read.

The left-arm swing bowler took four wickets in the first two ODIs against Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He is supposed to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 for Mumbai Indians.

Cricket

Dilshan Madushanka / Sri Lanka Cricket Team / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike other EVs, the BYD Seal doesn&#039;t defy mainstream design for the sake of an odd ‘futuristic’ look. Photo: Akif Hamid

BYD Seal 3.8S AWD: Eastern electric power madness

1h | Wheels
The cost of raising a child with special needs. Infographics: TBS

What does it take to parent a child with disabilities?

4h | Panorama
The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The tale of Sowari Ghat fish market: Oldest, legendary and in decline

1d | Panorama
Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

Story behind Brilliant Cloud: A public cloud service provider in Bangladesh

1d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

Which club will be the first to reach one billion in revenue?

1h | Videos
Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

Askar Dighi of Chattogram is about to lose

3h | Videos
Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

Arms trade is booming around the world, US gets profit

14h | Videos
300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

300 children participated in Quran recitation competition

10h | Videos