Madrid sell Joselu to Qatari team after activating buy option
Joselu, who sensationally struck twice late on against Bayern Munich to fire Madrid into the Champions League final, which they won for a record 15th time, was on a temporary deal this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real Madrid confirmed the sale of Spain striker Joselu to Qatari side Al-Gharafa on Friday after buying him from Espanyol by activating a clause in his loan deal.
"Real Madrid, after activating their option to sign Joselu from Espanyol, reached a deal with Al-Gharafa for the transfer of our player," said Los Blancos in a statement.
Joselu's loan clause was estimated at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and Spanish reports say Madrid sold him for the same amount, with Espanyol not willing to allow him to move to the Qatari league at that price.
The 34-year-old target man netted 18 times in 49 appearances for Real Madrid despite often being used as a substitute.
Joselu is part of Spain's Euro 2024 squad along with defender Nacho Fernandez, who on Thursday sealed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah at the end of his Real Madrid deal.