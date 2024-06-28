Madrid sell Joselu to Qatari team after activating buy option

28 June, 2024, 11:05 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 11:11 pm

Joselu, who sensationally struck twice late on against Bayern Munich to fire Madrid into the Champions League final, which they won for a record 15th time, was on a temporary deal this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Photo: Real Madrid
Real Madrid confirmed the sale of Spain striker Joselu to Qatari side Al-Gharafa on Friday after buying him from Espanyol by activating a clause in his loan deal.

Joselu, who sensationally struck twice late on against Bayern Munich to fire Madrid into the Champions League final, which they won for a record 15th time, was on a temporary deal this season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"Real Madrid, after activating their option to sign Joselu from Espanyol, reached a deal with Al-Gharafa for the transfer of our player," said Los Blancos in a statement.

Joselu's loan clause was estimated at 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million) and Spanish reports say Madrid sold him for the same amount, with Espanyol not willing to allow him to move to the Qatari league at that price.

The 34-year-old target man netted 18 times in 49 appearances for Real Madrid despite often being used as a substitute.

Joselu is part of Spain's Euro 2024 squad along with defender Nacho Fernandez, who on Thursday sealed a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah at the end of his Real Madrid deal.

