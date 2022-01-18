Lyon, Root, Anderson kicked out after police crash post-Ashes booze party

In an unexpected turn of events, police had to intervene a post Ashes party in Hobart, involving three Australian cricketers, England skipper Joe Root and veteran pacer James Anderson.

A video was made by the officers on site, who can be heard saying that it is meant for the lawyers. In the video Nathan Lyon, Root, Travis Head, Anderson, and Alex Carey can be seen enjoying together at the hotel rooftop.

As per reports the scenes recorded are from Monday morning as Lyon and Carey were seen in their uniforms, following the conclusion of the fifth and final Test in Hobart, which the hosts won by 146 runs.

A clock on the wall read 6.30 am, suggesting the players had a night long party to celebrate the end of Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0.

The report added that police assistance was requested by the hotel staff after noise complaints.

Following the confrontation, the bunch of cricketers obliged to end the party and left the scene.