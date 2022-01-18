Lyon, Root, Anderson kicked out after police crash post-Ashes booze party

Sports

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 08:05 pm

Related News

Lyon, Root, Anderson kicked out after police crash post-Ashes booze party

The report added that police assistance was requested by the hotel staff after noise complaints. 

Hindustan Times
18 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
Lyon, Root, Anderson kicked out after police crash post-Ashes booze party

In an unexpected turn of events, police had to intervene a post Ashes party in Hobart, involving three Australian cricketers, England skipper Joe Root and veteran pacer James Anderson.

A video was made by the officers on site, who can be heard saying that it is meant for the lawyers. In the video Nathan Lyon, Root, Travis Head, Anderson, and Alex Carey can be seen enjoying together at the hotel rooftop. 

As per reports the scenes recorded are from Monday morning as Lyon and Carey were seen in their uniforms, following the conclusion of the fifth and final Test in Hobart, which the hosts won by 146 runs.

A clock on the wall read 6.30 am, suggesting the players had a night long party to celebrate the end of Ashes series, which Australia won 4-0.

The report added that police assistance was requested by the hotel staff after noise complaints. 

Following the confrontation, the bunch of cricketers obliged to end the party and left the scene. 

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / joe root / James Anderson / Nathan Lyon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Novak Djokovic, the world’s ranked no.1 tennis player, has been deported from Australia over his unvaccinated status. Photo: Reuters

Did Novak Djokovic really pose a health risk in Australia?

6h | Bloomberg Special
Picture: Collected

The historical and spiritual origins of Qawwali

8h | Analysis
The alleys of the capital’s Fulbaria Annexco tower market are usually crowded because of the market’s variations of blankets. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The quiet exodus of traditional red quilts

10h | Panorama
Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

Why Royal Enfield is so famous?

59m | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

59m | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

59m | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant