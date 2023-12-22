Luton boss Edwards vows to 'do it for Locks' after player's collapse

Sports

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 08:36 pm

Related News

Luton boss Edwards vows to 'do it for Locks' after player's collapse

The 29-year-old Wales international has been discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted -- a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

Reuters
22 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 22 December, 2023, 08:36 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Luton boss Rob Edwards has vowed his team are ready "to do it for Locks" as they prepare for their first match since captain Tom Lockyer's on-pitch cardiac arrest at Bournemouth last week.

The 29-year-old Wales international has been discharged from hospital after having an implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted -- a small device used to treat people with dangerously abnormal heart rhythms.

The defender previously had surgery to correct an atrial fibrillation after collapsing during Luton's Championship play-off final win against Coventry in May, which the club said was an unrelated issue.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Premier League said this week that the Bournemouth match, which was abandoned with the score at 1-1, would be replayed in full at a later date, while Luton are now preparing to host Newcastle on Saturday.

Edwards, who was in tears as he applauded fans following what he called his "scariest moment" in football last Saturday, said he felt cautious about what approach to take.

In a video posted on Luton's official social media channels on Friday, Edwards said: "I've been really careful not for anything to seem like we're using it. It's about 'what would Locks want?'

"I think that's the most important thing now, and what does this group of people want? We're a really tight-knit group, a family, and we've got to look after each other now.

"It's about really coming together even more than we already are. And I do, and we do, want to do it for Locks, but that's coming from the right place as well. It can't be selfish, and I've been really keen to stress that."

The Luton boss immediately rushed to Lockyer's aid alongside paramedics and other medical staff, who treated the defender on the pitch before he was carried off on a stretcher.

"It was a really scary moment, the scariest moment I think I've ever had in football," said Edwards.

"I was emotional on Saturday. It scared me, but everyone rallied. The medical guys were incredible, in such a scary, pressurised situation with the world watching them as well.

"They made every decision bang on. I'm so proud of them. They saved him. They're real heroes."

Football

Luton Town

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The makeup scene has evolved from Tibet Snow and powder to the current era of foundation, concealer, primer, and vibrant eye makeup, with colourful touches of kohl, mascara, and eyeliner. Photo: Studio Ombre

From Tibet Snow to primer - The transformation of bridal makeover

8h | Mode
There aren&#039;t many such guest houses available in the capital. Many families who travel to Dhaka from across the country are bound to stay at cheap residential hotels — which are not necessarily close to hospitals. Photo: TBS

Rogi Nibas: Where hotel guests are patients from outside the city

8h | Panorama
Booming investment.Photographer: David Gray/Bloomberg

A multi-trillion dollar showdown over energy's future

5h | Panorama
Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

Tax exemptions: A thin line between inevitable and unnecessary

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

Can China get its economic miracle back on track in 2024?

2h | TBS World
India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

India's ittar business booming by women entrepreneurs

14m | TBS World
Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

Shariatpur school students' invention of fire fighter robot

22h | TBS Stories
Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

Most Expensive Player of Every IPL

23h | TBS SPORTS