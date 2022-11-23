Luke Wright named England men's selector

23 November, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 23 November, 2022, 11:49 am

Former England and Sussex all-rounder Luke Wright was appointed England men's selector on Tuesday after announcing the end of his playing career.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said Wright, currently coaching Auckland Cricket in New Zealand, would take up the role at the end of March 2023 ahead of the English season.

He will work with men's cricket managing director Rob Key, performance director Mo Bobat, player identification lead David Court and the red and white-ball coaches and captains to select squads and teams.

"With his significant experience of playing in England and overseas as well as his in-depth knowledge of county cricket, he will be an important voice in squad selection while also helping to identify the next generation of England stars," said Key.

Wright, 37, played 101 times for England between 2007-14 and said he was excited with the Ashes and 50-over World Cup on the horizon next year.

Sussex said in a separate statement that Wright was retiring from professional cricket after more than 400 matches for the club across all formats.

