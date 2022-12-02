Luis Enrique unhappy as Spain are dismantled by Japan

Sports

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:44 am

Related News

Luis Enrique unhappy as Spain are dismantled by Japan

The 52-year-old coach rejected the idea that he had got his team selection or tactics wrong.

Reuters
02 December, 2022, 09:45 am
Last modified: 02 December, 2022, 09:44 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spain coach Luis Enrique was critical of his team despite them making the World Cup knockout stages after they threw away the lead and lost 2-1 to Japan to finish second in Group E on Thursday.

There was a silver lining in that they will meet Morocco next rather than 2018 finalists Croatia, but that was little comfort to the Spain coach, who let fly at his players for conceding twice early in the second half.

"I am not happy at all. Yes, we have qualified, I would have liked to be on top of winning this game. This was impossible because in five minutes, Japan scored two goals ... we were out, we were dismantled," Luis Enrique told a news conference.

The 52-year-old coach rejected the idea that he had got his team selection or tactics wrong.

"I didn't miss anything, because we tried it all. We had strikers playing infield, we tried to create the chances. They were defending aggressively, they were closing down the spaces," he said.

"And of course with those aspects, you are going to be in danger ... this is what happens in football, and how can you manage this collapse that we suffered?," he asked with a note of incredulity."

With all four teams still in contention, the group reached a wild climax as the Spaniards took the lead and dominated, only for Japan to come roaring back to ensure Germany's 4-2 win over Costa Rica was not enough to overtake either of them.

Luis Enrique said that he was not aware that Spain were on course to head out of the tournament when Costa Rica led Germany.

"If I had found out, I would have had a heart attack," he said.

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Luis Enrique / Spain Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collcted

Deeper and darker than you think: Illicit wildlife trade in Bangladesh

35m | Earth
Illustration: TBS

Why is it so difficult to correct NIDs, passports and certificates in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

23h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

4 African nations standout in Qatar World Cup

13h | Videos
World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

World to see first all-female refereeing team for a men's World Cup match Friday

13h | Videos
Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

Raihan shows remarkable improvement in one month of gene therapy

15h | Videos
Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

3
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill