Lucknow Super Giants want Taskin in IPL as Wood's replacement

Speedster Taskin Ahmed got a chance to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) just five days before the tournament begins. Franchise team Lucknow Super Giants want him as the replacement of Mark Wood for the whole season.

The franchise have already contacted Taskin. Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of the franchise, contacted with BCB asking for the availability of Taskin in the tournament.

BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury confirmed the matter to The Business Standard (TBS).

"We haven't decided yet. We'll have a discussion soon and then decide about it," he told TBS.

If Taskin wants to sign a contract, he must make a decision by March 21. Then, he will have to catch an Indian flight before the next two Tests against South Africa.

The seamer said he is interested to play in IPL but everything depends on the board.

"If I get the chance, I will definitely play. But it depends on the board. I will respect their decision regarding this," Taskin said.

Since Taskin is with the touring Bangladesh team in South Africa and he is set to play in the Tests as well, the chances are low for him to participate in the IPL.

"Lucknow has contacted Taskin and we are aware of this. But he is playing the South Africa series, which is more important to us. We have not made any decision yet," Jalal Yunus, chairman of BCB's cricket operations committee, said.

Mark Wood has been ruled out of the 2022 edition of the IPL after sustaining an elbow injury during the first Test against West Indies in Antigua last week.

Only Mustafizur Rahman will play in the upcoming IPL from Bangladesh. He was bought by Delhi Capitals for three seasons.

Taskin will be the second Bangladeshi this year if he is granted NOC.