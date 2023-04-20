Lucknow hand Rajasthan reality check in thriller

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check as they secured a 10-run win in the IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur on Wednesday.

Chasing a moderate 155, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained a cautious approach but put Rajasthan in a strong position with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket.

Marcus Stoinis then removed Yashasvi for 44(35), following which Rajasthan endured a collapse, which swung the momentum into Lucknow's favour.

Such was the impact that the equation dropped to 19 in the final over. Avesh Khan then bowled a brilliant final over as he struck twice and conceded 8 runs to restrict Rajasthan at 144/6 in 20 overs.

Earlier, clinical bowling by R Ashwin and Trent Boult helped the hosts restrict Lucknow at 154/7 after inviting them to bat. Ashwin scalped two wickets and conceded 23 runs in his four overs, while Boult gave 16 runs and picked a wicket in his quota. Kyle Mayers scored a half-century, but it came at a very slow pace.