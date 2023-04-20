Lucknow hand Rajasthan reality check in thriller

Sports

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:15 am

Related News

Lucknow hand Rajasthan reality check in thriller

Marcus Stoinis then removed Yashasvi for 44(35), following which Rajasthan endured a collapse, which swung the momentum into Lucknow's favour. 

Hindustan Times
20 April, 2023, 12:10 am
Last modified: 20 April, 2023, 12:15 am
Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) handed Rajasthan Royals (RR) a reality check as they secured a 10-run win in the IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur on Wednesday. 

Chasing a moderate 155, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal maintained a cautious approach but put Rajasthan in a strong position with a 87-run stand for the opening wicket. 

Marcus Stoinis then removed Yashasvi for 44(35), following which Rajasthan endured a collapse, which swung the momentum into Lucknow's favour. 

Such was the impact that the equation dropped to 19 in the final over. Avesh Khan then bowled a brilliant final over as he struck twice and conceded 8 runs to restrict Rajasthan at 144/6 in 20 overs. 

Earlier, clinical bowling by R Ashwin and Trent Boult helped the hosts restrict Lucknow at 154/7 after inviting them to bat. Ashwin scalped two wickets and conceded 23 runs in his four overs, while Boult gave 16 runs and picked a wicket in his quota. Kyle Mayers scored a half-century, but it came at a very slow pace.

Cricket

Lucknow Super Giants / Rajasthan Royals / Ipl 2023

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

10h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

14h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

9h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

10h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

11h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

14h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee