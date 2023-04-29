Lucknow cruise to victory against Punjab after batters run riot

Kyle Mayers smashed a half century in just 20 balls as he got Lucknow off to a flier of a start and Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran continued his good work. Punjab Kings captain Shikhar Dhawan, who has returned from his injury at last, won the toss and chose to bowl.

Mayers was dismissed by Kagiso Rabada on 54 off 24 balls but the carnage has continued since then. Ayus Badoni and Marcus Stoinis put up a 50-run partnershp that came up in just 26 balls.

Badoni eventually fell on 43 off 24 but then Nicholas Pooran came in and hit three fours off the first three balls he faced. LSG raced past 200 in just 16 overs and it looked for a while that they might be able to surpass the highest ever score by a team in the IPL.

That effort, however, was dented somewhat when Marcus Stoinis fell on 72 off 40. Nicholas Pooran also fell in the last over for 45 off 19 and in the end, LSG reached a score of 257/5 in 20 overs. It is the second highest score of all time in the history of the tournament. While the Punjab Kings made a fairly good first of the improbably high chase, LSG cruised towards victory.