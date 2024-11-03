'Lowest point of my career' : Rohit Sharma reflects on 0-3 Test series whitewash to New Zealand

India captain Rohit Sharma has described his team's 0-3 Test series loss at home to New Zealand as the "lowest point" of his career, acknowledging tactical errors and a collective failure to perform.

The series concluded on 3 November in Mumbai, where India were bowled out for 121 in their attempt to chase down a modest target of 147. Rishabh Pant offered some resistance with a fighting knock of 64, but the team fell short, sealing an unprecedented whitewash for India in a home Test series.

"This series defeat is a very low point in my career, and I take full responsibility for it," Sharma said at the post-match press conference. "I was not at my best as a captain or with the bat. As a unit, we failed to perform collectively, and that's something we need to address," he admitted.

Reflecting on the bitter loss, Sharma admitted that the defeat was difficult to digest. "Losing a series, especially at home, is never easy," he said. "New Zealand outplayed us throughout. We made a lot of mistakes—starting with the first two Tests, where we didn't put enough runs on the board in the first innings. In this final game, even with a 28-run lead, we couldn't chase down a target that should have been manageable."

Sharma also acknowledged his disappointment with his own form, revealing that his strategic approach with the bat had not worked out as planned. "I went in with certain plans, but they didn't come off. When those things don't work, it doesn't look great," he said, noting that both the conditions and New Zealand's disciplined play had exposed flaws in India's game.

In praising Pant's efforts and the occasional bright spots from Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sharma was candid about the shortcomings. "Pant and others showed how to bat on these surfaces, but as a team, we didn't adapt well enough," he said. "This series will be hard to forget, and I know it's something that will stay with me for a long time."

As India look to regroup, Sharma has committed to addressing these gaps ahead of future fixtures, emphasising the need for a more cohesive team effort to overcome tough challenges on home soil.