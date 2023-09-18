Lowest of the lows- List of 'unwanted' records broken during the Asia Cup final

India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite losing the toss, India stunned Sri Lanka thanks to Mohammed Siraj's record-setting bowling performance.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only manage 50 runs before being bowled out in 15.2 overs. With a 6-wicket haul, including four in the fourth over, Mohammed Siraj was the chief destroyer. India responded quickly, chasing down the target in 6.1 overs, and went on to win the final by 10 wickets.

Here is a look at all the major records broken in the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.