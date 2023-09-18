Lowest of the lows- List of 'unwanted' records broken during the Asia Cup final
After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Sri Lanka could only manage 50 runs before being bowled out in 15.2 overs. With a 6-wicket haul, including four in the fourth over, Mohammed Siraj was the chief destroyer. India responded quickly, chasing down the target in 6.1 overs, and went on to win the final by 10 wickets.
India crushed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets to win the Asia Cup 2023 on Sunday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Despite losing the toss, India stunned Sri Lanka thanks to Mohammed Siraj's record-setting bowling performance.
Here is a look at all the major records broken in the Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka.
- Sri Lanka recorded the lowest-ever total in Asia Cup ODIs after being bundled out for 50 in 15.2 overs.
- Sri Lanka's 50 is also its second-lowest total ever and the 10th-lowest total in ODI cricket.
- India recorded its biggest win chasing (balls remaining) in ODI cricket, winning the match with 263 balls to spare.
- Sri Lanka faced the second-lowest number of overs in an ODI when batting first and getting all out (15.2 overs).
This was the biggest victory in an ODI Final (in terms of balls remaining)
Mohammed Siraj equalled the fastest ODI five-wicket haul with a 16-ball five-for-record shared with Chaminda Vaas (v BAN, 2003).
Siraj became the second-fastest bowler to record 50 ODI wickets (1002 balls), behind Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis.
Siraj became the 11th Indian bowler to bag an ODI six-wicket haul.
India's run chase in 6.1 overs was the fifth-fastest in One-Day Internationals.
Siraj became the first Indian bowler, fourth overall, to bag four wickets in an over in ODIs.