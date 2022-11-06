Lot of decisions went against us: Ebadot

Bangladesh had all the opportunities to reach the semis after South Africa lost to the Netherlands earlier in the day. A win of any margin against Pakistan would take the Tigers to the knockout stage. But they couldn't capitalise on the chances as they lost by 5 wickets in Adelaide.

Amid everything, the controversial decision of Shakib Al Hasan's LBW caught attention during the match, just like the previous match against India where the men in Blue could have been penalised 5 runs for fake fielding. And fast bowler Ebadot Hossain admitted a number of decisions going against the team during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Shakib Al Hasan was adjudged LBW in the 11th over of the first inning in the all-important virtual quarter-final clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh. However, upon closer inspection of the review that was instantaneously taken by Shakib, it was revealed that there was a large spike as the ball passed Shakib's bat.

According to the third umpire, the spike was from the bat hitting the ground but there was a noticeable gap between the toe of the bat and the ground when the spike appeared on the ultra edge. The bat was above the ground so there could have been no way the spike was anything but the inside edge.

Poor umpiring continued as Shakib left the field for a golden duck, visibly frustrated after having a slight altercation with the on-field umpires

According to Ebadot, this is not acceptable. He believes a lot of decisions have gone against Bangladesh in the tournament.

"This is unacceptable (Shakib's LBW decision). There were some incorrect decisions in the last match as well, unfortunately, most of them went against us. If this continues in every game, then it becomes difficult for us to fight back. Shakib bhai's dismissal was a huge loss for us at that moment," said Ebadot.

"Had he continued for a few more overs, things could've been different. We might not have lost that many wickets there," he added.

Virat Kohli did a fake fielding in the last match against Bangladesh. The players appealed to the umpire for that, but no action was taken.

"Umpires are making these mistakes even after seeing what has happened. These are going against us, but you have to accept them in the end," Ebadot concluded.