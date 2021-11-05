'The longest serving president has been the most incompetent': Saber slams Papon for Tigers' constant failures in ICC events

Bangladesh have finished yet another T20 World Cup without a win in the main round and that famous victory against the West Indies remains their only win against a full ICC member in the history of the tournament. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Tigers' disappointing performance in the mega event.

Hours after the completion of a one-sided affair between Bangladesh and Australia, former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Saber Hossain Chowdhury criticised the incumbent BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Twitter, saying that things have gone bad to worse in the latter's tenure.

The tweet read, "Bangladesh has now played four World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone bad to worse. Longest serving President has also been the most incompetent."

"It's always someone else's fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless cricket board," added Saber.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who served as the BCB president from 1996 to 2001, has slammed the board and its president multiple times before, even saying that the board promotes corruption and match-fixing.

Bangladesh will play a bilateral series against Pakistan at home after the completion of the World Cup. The series will begin on 19 November.