'The longest serving president has been the most incompetent': Saber slams Papon for Tigers' constant failures in ICC events

Sports

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

'The longest serving president has been the most incompetent': Saber slams Papon for Tigers' constant failures in ICC events

"It's always someone else’s fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless cricket board."

TBS Report
05 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2021, 08:18 pm
&#039;The longest serving president has been the most incompetent&#039;: Saber slams Papon for Tigers&#039; constant failures in ICC events

Bangladesh have finished yet another T20 World Cup without a win in the main round and that famous victory against the West Indies remains their only win against a full ICC member in the history of the tournament. There has been a lot of speculation regarding the Tigers' disappointing performance in the mega event. 

Hours after the completion of a one-sided affair between Bangladesh and Australia, former Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Saber Hossain Chowdhury criticised the incumbent BCB president Nazmul Hassan on Twitter, saying that things have gone bad to worse in the latter's tenure.

The tweet read, "Bangladesh has now played four World Cups under Mr Papon, things have gone bad to worse. Longest serving President has also been the most incompetent."

"It's always someone else's fault as he has run our cricket to the ground. Shame that we have a shameless cricket board," added Saber.

Saber Hossain Chowdhury, who served as the BCB president from 1996 to 2001, has slammed the board and its president multiple times before, even saying that the board promotes corruption and match-fixing. 

Bangladesh will play a bilateral series against Pakistan at home after the completion of the World Cup. The series will begin on 19 November.

Cricket

Saber Hossain Chowdhury / Nazmul Hasan Papon / Bangladesh Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

Sakoatex’s sweaters enter global market

1d | Videos
Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

Barbecue with Texas and Mountain Fusion

1d | Videos
Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

Export sees record over 60% growth in Oct

1d | Videos
How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

How Bangladesh tamed Covid-19

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

6
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends