Longest gap between top-flight stints in English football

The start of Brentford's run in the English Premier League is more like a dream. They defeated Arsenal in their very first game in the top flight.

Only a few of Brentford's fans will remember their previous season at this level. Their last match at this stage was on 26 May 1947 against the same opponent, Arsenal.

Regaining the top-flight status after a long 74-year wait is really exciting for Brentford. Like Brentford, only a handful of clubs have waited for more than 50 years to return to this stage.

The Business Standard (TBS) tells you the story of five other clubs like Brentford that have been promoted back to the top tier after more than half a century.

Bradford City (77 years)

Bradford City waited for the most to come back to the top fight. They played their last match back in May 1922.

They lost their last match against Arsenal. Manchester United was also on the list of relegation that year.

Bradford City's long wait came to an end in 1999 under Paul Jewell. After returning they won their first match 1-0 away at Middlesbrough courtesy. But they struggled a lot to be at that level.

Oldham Athletic (68 years)

Oldham Athletic were relegated in 1923. They tried to come back and they were a strong Second Division side in the 1970s and 1980s.

Joe Royle took over in 1982. After about 10 years Oldham Athletic was promoted to the First Division in 1991.

They survived for three straight seasons. In their last season, they managed to play in the FA Cup final. Now they are in the Second Division.

Bristol City (65 years)

Bristol City also had to endure a long stint outside the top level. They returned to the First Division in 1976 after 65 years of waiting. They won their first match. And again the opponent was the Gunners.

Bristol City was relegated again in 1980. But they were so coles to be on the top fight again in 2008. But they lost in the final of the Championship play-offs against Hull City.

Notts County (55 years)

Notts County were relegated in 1926. They returned to the First Division under Neil Warnock for the 1991-92 season.

But their recent story is not good. In 2019 they hit their lowest point.

Cardiff City (51 years)

Cardiff City won the Championship title in 2013. They got back to the First Division after 1962 under Malky Mackay. But they struggled a lot.