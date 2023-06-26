Logan van Beek the hero for Netherlands as they stun WI in Super Over thriller

West Indies will have zero points going into the Super Six of World Cup 2023 Qualifier and must win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup in India that starts in October.

Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim.

They posted 374 for six in their 50 overs, but a superb 111 from 76 balls by Netherlands batsman Teja Nidamanuru allowed the Dutch to tie the game and set up a super over.

The Netherlands' Logan van Beek smashed 30 from six Jason Holder deliveries and West Indies wilted under the pressure as they lost both their wickets for eight runs in five balls.

The Dutch also advance to the Super Sixes from Group A, while the three confirmed teams from Group B are Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.