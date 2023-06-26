Logan van Beek the hero for Netherlands as they stun WI in Super Over thriller

Sports

Reuters
26 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

Logan van Beek the hero for Netherlands as they stun WI in Super Over thriller

The Netherlands' Logan van Beek smashed 30 from six Jason Holder deliveries and West Indies wilted under the pressure as they lost both their wickets for eight runs in five balls.

Reuters
26 June, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 10:14 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

West Indies will have zero points going into the Super Six of World Cup 2023 Qualifier and must win all three of their remaining games to stand a chance of reaching the World Cup in India that starts in October.

Two-time winners West Indies have appeared at every tournament since it was first staged in 1975, but with only the top two teams from the Super Sixes qualifying for the main event, their chances now appear slim.

They posted 374 for six in their 50 overs, but a superb 111 from 76 balls by Netherlands batsman Teja Nidamanuru allowed the Dutch to tie the game and set up a super over.

The Netherlands' Logan van Beek smashed 30 from six Jason Holder deliveries and West Indies wilted under the pressure as they lost both their wickets for eight runs in five balls.

The Dutch also advance to the Super Sixes from Group A, while the three confirmed teams from Group B are Sri Lanka, Scotland and Oman.

Cricket

Netherlands Cricket Team / West Indies Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

15h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

13h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

5h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

3h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

9h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month