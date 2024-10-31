Local coaches are our priority : BCB president amid Salahuddin buzz

Despite media attention intensifying over the past few days, Faruque has refrained from confirming any potential addition of Salahuddin to the coaching panel.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Speculation around Mohammad Salahuddin joining the Bangladesh national team as assistant coach has been swirling, but BCB President Faruque Ahmed remains tight-lipped. 

Addressing the matter on Thursday, Faruque focused instead on the board's preference for appointing local talent in coaching roles. He noted, "Local coaches have been our priority, whether for fielding, batting, bowling, or assistant positions. We're seriously considering it, and we discussed it in the board meeting as well."

This emphasis on local expertise marks a significant shift from past approaches, something Faruque hinted at when asked about the lack of emphasis on Bangladeshi coaches previously. "How can I explain why it wasn't done in the past? It's something I'm prioritizing now," he responded. Without directly mentioning Salahuddin's name, Faruque reiterated that, "An assistant coach will be appointed, and it will be a local."

In addition to local representation in the coaching staff, Faruque hinted at potential changes within the existing coaching panel. "We're not satisfied, which is why Hathurusingha is no longer with us, and a new coach has come in. When it comes to making decisions, I gather information from relevant sources; it's part of my working process," he explained, pointing toward a methodical approach for any further restructuring.

While Salahuddin's rumored role remains unconfirmed, Faruque's comments signal a renewed focus on supporting and fostering local coaching talent within the national team setup.

